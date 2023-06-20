Linda Lercari: words that go beyond time.

With his novel “Kaijin – the shadow of ash” he made us travel with the mind and heart in a novel full of poetry, in a distant land crossing time, immersing us in historical memories moving in paths made for the soul of the reader and the protagonists of the story.

Linda Lercari is a young writer who allows us to experience the events firsthand, through a simple but full-bodied language that leaves nothing to improvisation with a pathos that hovers page after page.

Our curiosity thus led us to meet her, and we discovered by interviewing her what it means to have a busy day….

How Linda writer was born.

Hello dear friends of Mondo Japan, pleased to meet you and thank you for the time you want to dedicate to me. I’m going to answer immediately without delay. I was born mainly as a reader, my father is a Marshal of the Navy and I spent part of my childhood traveling around Italy. Making friends, especially in ports, wasn’t always easy and books have been wonderful company for me. It seemed natural to me, as a teenager, to deepen this friendship by writing so as to better enter the beautiful world of fiction.

What relationship do you have with Japan.

I share with all of you a boundless love for this country so full of contradictions, still alive traditions and sometimes extreme, sometimes idealized modernity. A country that has a lot to offer, but to which we enrich ourselves with our experiences because Japan is famous for observing the rest of the world, understanding its secrets and improving as much as possible.

Your work “Kaijin the Ash Shadow” is set in the Kamakura period. How challenging was it to document yourself to make the work so exciting and realistic?

Quite a difficult experience. In Italy it is not one of the best known periods and also my Japanese kendoka friends are not so well informed as most of them have not done historical studies. I had to search for a long time, leaf through books, consult various essays. It took me four years to write Kaijin, but despite the effort, I think they were wonderful years of study, application and dedication.

Your narrative style as well as being engaging, allows the reader to be informed in detail, without fragmenting the reading. Can we consider it your strong point?

Thanks for the appreciation, I’m very honored. Yes, I really tried to make reading fluent so that there were no interruptions looking for complicated terminology. I am a great lover of cinema and I wish I had painted “cinematic paintings” that serve to make the reader “see” what I have imagined.

When you have to start a new job, what is the most difficult obstacle to face?

Can I be honest? Finding the time to let my creativity run wild. Between work, Kendo practice, theatre, daily commitments, five cats, swimming workouts and new editing jobs for Idrovolante Editrice and Delos Digital, I’m pretty busy, but my mind always travels and pushes me to create the worlds and stories that dwell within me.

What were the influences that helped shape your style?

Having been a devourer of books of all kinds, especially science fiction and historical novels, I can say that there are so many authors who have influenced me. I have a deep love above all for some Italian poets such as D’Annunzio and Pascoli. I’d like to be able to say that I’ve been influenced by Japanese writers, but since my readings are only in translation, I don’t know to what extent their skill is that of the translator or the original.

Any anticipation about your future job?

I’m trembling with impatience to publish a new poetry collection that I’ve been working on for some time. I’m also working on a Kaijin spin-off.

It’s your time…. what do you feel like saying to the readers of Mondo Japan?

My dears, above all try not only to chase your dreams, but have the patience to make them come true, dreams, the REAL ones, the ones you care about will come true with the right nourishment, with the right times. And above all, GAMBATTE!!!

