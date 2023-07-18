Lindsay Lohan was born Entertainment

Actress Lindsay Lohan and her husband Bayder Shamas became parents!

A few months ago, Lindsay Lohan, who married Shamas in 2021, surprised everyone when she revealed that she was blessed and expecting a boy. She now gave birth in Dubai, where the couple lives, and they named their first heir Luai. The name is of Arabic origin and means “shield” or “protector”.



Lohan was last photographed on February 9 at the Christian Siriano fashion show in New York. At that time, the actress wore loose clothes, and no one even suspected that she was in a different state. She also posted photos on Instagram, but she always hid her middle and bottom, so no one could conclude that the actress was actually pregnant there either. Only later did she start sharing photos in an already advanced pregnancy.

She started her career as a child, and her dizzying success brought her numerous roles, as well as problems with alcohol. Producers and directors did not want to cooperate with her, and the paparazzi had their hands full taking pictures of her partying, while she stumbles next to equally drunk friends. She was also in custody for drunk driving, after which she was sentenced to prison and 120 hours of community service.



The sentence was commuted to house arrest and Lindsey was given a nano brace, which she wore for 35 days. Soon she was arrested again and then the police found cocaine in the car. She was sentenced to a suspended sentence.

After news of the troubled actress being sent to rehab, it was announced that she was engaged to a millionaire from Russia. Just a few weeks after this announcement, another one followed – that Lindsey was beaten by her fiance, who picked on her and pushed her while they were on the beach, and the video appeared on the networks!

