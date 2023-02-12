American alternative rock band Linkin Parkdespite not being active due to the death of the main vocal Chester Benningtonhas announced the publication of an unpublished song called “Lost”, on the occasion of the celebration of the 20th anniversary of the release of their second album, “Meteor”.
“Lost”, which also has the voice of the late vocalist Chester Bennington, is a subject that never came to light but that “given the circumstances and the occasion” the remaining members of the band thought it was a good idea to make known. “Lost’ is a new, never-before-heard song from the Meteora archives,” the band wrote on Twitter. But the special edition is going to surprise all his fans, since it includes more songs sung by Bennington, as well as diverse material. It will be on the street on April 7.
Taking advantage of the announcement hype, in the same publication, Linkin Park shared a short clip along with a snippet of the song where it can be heard at Bennington cantar: “Cause when I’m alone/ I’m lost in these memories/ living behind my illusion”. Ahora se puede escuchar ya completa.
Linkin Park has been posting on his Instagram account a series of mysterious posts in which he simulated the “hacking” of his computer, which is why fans began to speculate about a special edition that now comes with a lot of material. You can see everything included in the different editions under the video.
Super Deluxe Edition
————————————————————-
Vinyl
Record One:
Meteor
Side One
01. Foreword [0:13]
02. Don’t Stay [3:08]
03. Somewhere I Belong [3:34]
04. Lying From You [2:55]
05. Hit The Floor [2:44]
06. Easier To Run [3:24]
07. Faint [2:43]
Side Two
01. Figure.09 [3:18]
02. Breaking The Habit [3:17]
03. From The Inside [2:54]
04. Nobody’s Listening [2:59]
05. Session [2:24]
06. Numb [3:06]
Vinyl
Records Two & Three:
Live In Texas
Side One
01. Don’t Stay [3:19]
02. Somewhere I Belong [3:35]
03. Lying From You [3:07]
04. Papercut [3:06]
Side Two
01. Points Of Authority [3:26]
02. Runaway [3:07]
03. Faint [2:46]
04. From The Inside [3:01]
Side Three
01. Figure.09 [3:51]
02. With You [3:20]
03. By Myself [4:07]
04. P5hng Me A*Wy [5:05]
Side Four
01. Numb [3:14]
02. Crawling [3:42]
03. In The End [4:04]
04. A Place For My Head [3:57]
05. One Step Closer [4:01]
Vinyl
Records Four & Five:
Live In Nottingham 2003
Side One
01. Session [1:14]
02. Don’t Stay [3:16]
03. Somewhere I Belong [3:37]
04. Lying From You [3:40]
05. Papercut [3:06]
Side Two
01. Points Of Authority [3:26]
02. Runaway [3:53]
03. Faint [2:47]
04. From The Inside [2:56]
Side Three
01. Hit The Floor [3:18]
02. With You [3:45]
03. Crawling [4:00]
04. In The End [4:30]
Side Four
01. Easier To Run [4:05]
02. A Place For My Head [3:58]
03. One Step Closer [4:04]
CD One:
Meteor
01. Foreword [0:13]
02. Don’t Stay [3:08]
03. Somewhere I Belong [3:34]
04. Lying From You [2:55]
05. Hit The Floor [2:44]
06. Easier To Run [3:24]
07. Faint [2:43]
08. Figure.09 [3:18]
09. Breaking The Habit [3:17]
10. From The Inside [2:54]
11. Nobody’s Listening [2:59]
12. Session [2:24]
13. Numb [3:06]
CD Two:
LPU Rarities 2.0
01. A.06 [0:54]
02. Pretty Birdy (Somewhere I Belong 2002 Demo)[4:05]
03. Sold My Soul To Yo Mama [1:58]
04. Standing In The Middle [3:22]
05. Program (Meteora Demo) [3:32]
06. Faint (Demo 2002) [3:11]
07.Figure.09 (Demo 2002) [3:24]
08. Drawing (Breaking The Habit Demo 2002) [3:32]
09. Cumulus (2002 Demo) [3:04]
10. A-Six (Original Long Version) [3:51]
11. Soundtrack (Meteora Demo) [3:16]
12. Broken Foot (Meteora Demo) [2:43]
13. Ominous (Meteora Demo) [3:08]
14. Unfortunate (Unreleased Demo 2002) [2:07]
15. Pepper (Meteor Demo) [2:56]
16. Breaking The Habit (Original Mike 2002 Demo) [3:18]
17. Halo (Unreleased Demo 2002) [3:42]
18. Rhinocerous (2002 Demo) [3:35]
19. Attached (2003 Demo) [3:29]
CD Three:
Live Rarities 2003-2004
01. Lying From You (Live LPU Tour 2003) [3:04]
02. From The Inside (Live LPU Tour 2003) [2:56]
03. Easier To Run (Live LPU Tour 2003) [3:21]
04. Step Up (Live Projekt Revolution 2002) [4:15]
05. My December (Live Projekt Revolution 2002) [4:27]
06. Crawling (Live Reading Festival 2003) [3:35]
07. Breaking The Habit (Live Rock Am Ring 2004) [5:35]
08. Step Up/Nobody’s Listening/It’s Goin’ Down (Live) [4:57]
09. Wish (Live Projekt Revolution 2004) [4:28]
10. One Step Closer featuring Jonathan Davis (Live Projekt Revolution 2004) [3:57]
CD Four:
Lost Demos
01. Lost [3:19]
02. Fighting Myself [3:21]
03. More The Victim [2:41]
04. Massive [3:08]
05. Healing Foot [3:31]
06. A6 (Meteora|20 Demo) [3:55]
07. Cuidado (Lying From You Demo) [3:18]
08. Husky (Hit The Floor Demo) [3:14]
09. Interrogation (Easier To Run Demo) [3:40]
10. Faint (Meteora|20 Demo) [3:56]
11. Plaster 2 (Figure.09 Demo) [2:57]
12. Shifter (From The Inside Demo) [3:25]
13. Wesside [3:14]
14. Resolution [4:37]
DVD One:
(Total Duration: 118 minutes)
The Making Of Meteora
The Art Of Meteora
WORK IN PROGRESS
DVD Two:
(Total Duration: 153 minutes)
Veterans Stadium 2003
01. Don’t Stay
02. Somewhere I Belong
03. Lying From You
04. Papercut
05. Points Of Authority
06. Runaway
07. Faint
08. From The Inside
09. Figure.09
10. With You
11. By Myself
12. P5hng Me A*Wy
13. Numb
14. Crawling
15. In The End
16. A Place For My Head
17. One Step Closer
Live In Seoul 2003
01. Don’t Stay
02. Somewhere I Belong
03. Lying From You
04. Papercut
05. Points Of Authority
06. Runaway
07. Faint
08. From The Inside
09. Figure.09
10. Nobody’s Listening
11. With You
12. By Myself
13. P5hng Me A*Wy
14. Numb
15. Crawling
16. In The End
17. My December
18. A Place For My Head
19. One Step Closer
DVD Three:
(Total Duration: 156 minutes)
Live In Manila 2004
01. Don’t Stay
02. Lying From You
03. Papercut
04. Points Of Authority
05. With You
06. Runaway
07. Step Up/Nobody’s Listening/It’s Goin’ Down
08. Somewhere I Belong
09. From The Inside
10. Breaking The Habit
11. Numb
12. Faint
13. In The End
14. A Place For My Head
15. Crawling
16. Wish
17. One Step Closer
Live In Denver – Projekt Revolution 2004
01. Don’t Stay
02. Lying From You
03. Papercut
04. Points Of Authority
05. With You
06. Runaway
07. Step Up/Nobody’s Listening/It’s Goin’ Down
08. Somewhere I Belong
09. Figure.09
10. From The Inside
11. Breaking The Habit
12. Numb
13. Faint
14. In The End
15. A Place For My Head
16. Crawling
17. Wish
18. One Step Closer