American alternative rock band Linkin Parkdespite not being active due to the death of the main vocal Chester Benningtonhas announced the publication of an unpublished song called “Lost”, on the occasion of the celebration of the 20th anniversary of the release of their second album, “Meteor”.

“Lost”, which also has the voice of the late vocalist Chester Bennington, is a subject that never came to light but that “given the circumstances and the occasion” the remaining members of the band thought it was a good idea to make known. “Lost’ is a new, never-before-heard song from the Meteora archives,” the band wrote on Twitter. But the special edition is going to surprise all his fans, since it includes more songs sung by Bennington, as well as diverse material. It will be on the street on April 7.

Taking advantage of the announcement hype, in the same publication, Linkin Park shared a short clip along with a snippet of the song where it can be heard at Bennington cantar: “Cause when I’m alone/ I’m lost in these memories/ living behind my illusion”. Ahora se puede escuchar ya completa.

Linkin Park has been posting on his Instagram account a series of mysterious posts in which he simulated the “hacking” of his computer, which is why fans began to speculate about a special edition that now comes with a lot of material. You can see everything included in the different editions under the video.

Super Deluxe Edition

Vinyl

Record One:

Meteor

Side One

01. Foreword [0:13]

02. Don’t Stay [3:08]

03. Somewhere I Belong [3:34]

04. Lying From You [2:55]

05. Hit The Floor [2:44]

06. Easier To Run [3:24]

07. Faint [2:43]

Side Two

01. Figure.09 [3:18]

02. Breaking The Habit [3:17]

03. From The Inside [2:54]

04. Nobody’s Listening [2:59]

05. Session [2:24]

06. Numb [3:06]

Vinyl

Records Two & Three:

Live In Texas

Side One

01. Don’t Stay [3:19]

02. Somewhere I Belong [3:35]

03. Lying From You [3:07]

04. Papercut [3:06]

Side Two

01. Points Of Authority [3:26]

02. Runaway [3:07]

03. Faint [2:46]

04. From The Inside [3:01]

Side Three

01. Figure.09 [3:51]

02. With You [3:20]

03. By Myself [4:07]

04. P5hng Me A*Wy [5:05]

Side Four

01. Numb [3:14]

02. Crawling [3:42]

03. In The End [4:04]

04. A Place For My Head [3:57]

05. One Step Closer [4:01]

Vinyl

Records Four & Five:

Live In Nottingham 2003

Side One

01. Session [1:14]

02. Don’t Stay [3:16]

03. Somewhere I Belong [3:37]

04. Lying From You [3:40]

05. Papercut [3:06]

Side Two

01. Points Of Authority [3:26]

02. Runaway [3:53]

03. Faint [2:47]

04. From The Inside [2:56]

Side Three

01. Hit The Floor [3:18]

02. With You [3:45]

03. Crawling [4:00]

04. In The End [4:30]

Side Four

01. Easier To Run [4:05]

02. A Place For My Head [3:58]

03. One Step Closer [4:04]

CD One:

Meteor

01. Foreword [0:13]

02. Don’t Stay [3:08]

03. Somewhere I Belong [3:34]

04. Lying From You [2:55]

05. Hit The Floor [2:44]

06. Easier To Run [3:24]

07. Faint [2:43]

08. Figure.09 [3:18]

09. Breaking The Habit [3:17]

10. From The Inside [2:54]

11. Nobody’s Listening [2:59]

12. Session [2:24]

13. Numb [3:06]

CD Two:

LPU Rarities 2.0

01. A.06 [0:54]

02. Pretty Birdy (Somewhere I Belong 2002 Demo)[4:05]

03. Sold My Soul To Yo Mama [1:58]

04. Standing In The Middle [3:22]

05. Program (Meteora Demo) [3:32]

06. Faint (Demo 2002) [3:11]

07.Figure.09 (Demo 2002) [3:24]

08. Drawing (Breaking The Habit Demo 2002) [3:32]

09. Cumulus (2002 Demo) [3:04]

10. A-Six (Original Long Version) [3:51]

11. Soundtrack (Meteora Demo) [3:16]

12. Broken Foot (Meteora Demo) [2:43]

13. Ominous (Meteora Demo) [3:08]

14. Unfortunate (Unreleased Demo 2002) [2:07]

15. Pepper (Meteor Demo) [2:56]

16. Breaking The Habit (Original Mike 2002 Demo) [3:18]

17. Halo (Unreleased Demo 2002) [3:42]

18. Rhinocerous (2002 Demo) [3:35]

19. Attached (2003 Demo) [3:29]

CD Three:

Live Rarities 2003-2004

01. Lying From You (Live LPU Tour 2003) [3:04]

02. From The Inside (Live LPU Tour 2003) [2:56]

03. Easier To Run (Live LPU Tour 2003) [3:21]

04. Step Up (Live Projekt Revolution 2002) [4:15]

05. My December (Live Projekt Revolution 2002) [4:27]

06. Crawling (Live Reading Festival 2003) [3:35]

07. Breaking The Habit (Live Rock Am Ring 2004) [5:35]

08. Step Up/Nobody’s Listening/It’s Goin’ Down (Live) [4:57]

09. Wish (Live Projekt Revolution 2004) [4:28]

10. One Step Closer featuring Jonathan Davis (Live Projekt Revolution 2004) [3:57]

CD Four:

Lost Demos

01. Lost [3:19]

02. Fighting Myself [3:21]

03. More The Victim [2:41]

04. Massive [3:08]

05. Healing Foot [3:31]

06. A6 (Meteora|20 Demo) [3:55]

07. Cuidado (Lying From You Demo) [3:18]

08. Husky (Hit The Floor Demo) [3:14]

09. Interrogation (Easier To Run Demo) [3:40]

10. Faint (Meteora|20 Demo) [3:56]

11. Plaster 2 (Figure.09 Demo) [2:57]

12. Shifter (From The Inside Demo) [3:25]

13. Wesside [3:14]

14. Resolution [4:37]

DVD One:

(Total Duration: 118 minutes)

The Making Of Meteora

The Art Of Meteora

WORK IN PROGRESS

DVD Two:

(Total Duration: 153 minutes)

Veterans Stadium 2003

01. Don’t Stay

02. Somewhere I Belong

03. Lying From You

04. Papercut

05. Points Of Authority

06. Runaway

07. Faint

08. From The Inside

09. Figure.09

10. With You

11. By Myself

12. P5hng Me A*Wy

13. Numb

14. Crawling

15. In The End

16. A Place For My Head

17. One Step Closer

Live In Seoul 2003

01. Don’t Stay

02. Somewhere I Belong

03. Lying From You

04. Papercut

05. Points Of Authority

06. Runaway

07. Faint

08. From The Inside

09. Figure.09

10. Nobody’s Listening

11. With You

12. By Myself

13. P5hng Me A*Wy

14. Numb

15. Crawling

16. In The End

17. My December

18. A Place For My Head

19. One Step Closer

DVD Three:

(Total Duration: 156 minutes)

Live In Manila 2004

01. Don’t Stay

02. Lying From You

03. Papercut

04. Points Of Authority

05. With You

06. Runaway

07. Step Up/Nobody’s Listening/It’s Goin’ Down

08. Somewhere I Belong

09. From The Inside

10. Breaking The Habit

11. Numb

12. Faint

13. In The End

14. A Place For My Head

15. Crawling

16. Wish

17. One Step Closer

Live In Denver – Projekt Revolution 2004

01. Don’t Stay

02. Lying From You

03. Papercut

04. Points Of Authority

05. With You

06. Runaway

07. Step Up/Nobody’s Listening/It’s Goin’ Down

08. Somewhere I Belong

09. Figure.09

10. From The Inside

11. Breaking The Habit

12. Numb

13. Faint

14. In The End

15. A Place For My Head

16. Crawling

17. Wish

18. One Step Closer