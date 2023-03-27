Home World Linkin Park Share Unreleased Song “Fighting Myself”
World

Linkin Park Share Unreleased Song “Fighting Myself”

by admin
Linkin Park Share Unreleased Song “Fighting Myself”

After achieving great repercussion with “Lost”, the group Linkin Park has released another previously unreleased song under the name “Fighting Myself”. This theme will be present on the album’s twentieth anniversary reissue “Meteor” that will see the light next april 7. There will be several formats available, including a limited edition Super Deluxe box set. it can be done the reserve through this link.

While the band was scratching the deepest archives of “Meteor”, Mike Shinoda he was astonished to discover some of his and Chester’s vocals on the instrumental of “Fighting Myself”. Shinoda ended up mixing everything again on a multitrack to create a song that maintains the seal of Linkin Park. This new single comes after the great success of the song “Lost”, which already accumulates more than 93 million streams on various digital platforms and 30 million views on YouTube.

In fact, this reissue had its climax when the group began to look for different materials among all their hard drives and found a complete and mixed song, but forgotten and that was called “Lost”. According to some statements of Mike Shinoda: “Finding this track was like finding a favorite photo you forgot you’d taken, as if it were waiting for the right moment to reveal itself. For years, fans have been asking us to put out something with Chester’s voice, and I’m delighted to that we have been able to make it happen in such a special way”.

See also  Trapani Birgi radio survey on Sunday 12 March 2023 at 00:00

You may also like

Tercer Sol, review of his album Presentimiento (2023)

Scotland, Humza Yousaf new leader of independence activists...

TV program – Mondolinguo – English

French situation worsens, state visit canceled by embarrassment,...

Cinema, the actor and director Ivano Marescotti died...

Humza Yousaf is the new leader of the...

Russia, the two oligarchs on the phone against...

Defense minister dismissed by prime minister, large-scale protests...

The Croats arrived in Turkey without TWO –...

Migrants, Roccella Jonica: 650 landed independently

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy