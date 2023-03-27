After achieving great repercussion with “Lost”, the group Linkin Park has released another previously unreleased song under the name “Fighting Myself”. This theme will be present on the album’s twentieth anniversary reissue “Meteor” that will see the light next april 7. There will be several formats available, including a limited edition Super Deluxe box set. it can be done the reserve through this link.

While the band was scratching the deepest archives of “Meteor”, Mike Shinoda he was astonished to discover some of his and Chester’s vocals on the instrumental of “Fighting Myself”. Shinoda ended up mixing everything again on a multitrack to create a song that maintains the seal of Linkin Park. This new single comes after the great success of the song “Lost”, which already accumulates more than 93 million streams on various digital platforms and 30 million views on YouTube.

In fact, this reissue had its climax when the group began to look for different materials among all their hard drives and found a complete and mixed song, but forgotten and that was called “Lost”. According to some statements of Mike Shinoda: “Finding this track was like finding a favorite photo you forgot you’d taken, as if it were waiting for the right moment to reveal itself. For years, fans have been asking us to put out something with Chester’s voice, and I’m delighted to that we have been able to make it happen in such a special way”.

