Once upon a time, Lionel Messi and Gerard Pique were inseparable, and now they don’t even say goodbye.

Argentinian football player Lionel Months he remained on good terms with almost all the footballers he played with during his career, however, one friendship “broke”. Messi did not speak a word to Gerard Pique for almost two yearsa former teammate from Barcelona, ​​and apparently – the question is whether their relationship will ever improve, since the Argentine is still furious about what Shakira’s ex did.

Everything broke in the summer of 2021 when Lionel Messi was left without a contract in Barcelona and the club struggled to find money to extend cooperation with him, and then Gerard Pique advised club president Joan Laporta to give up the Argentine – and to start a new era at the “Nou Camp”.

It turned out to be good advice as Barcelona have since recovered and are on course to win the title, after which they could get Lionel Messi again – without compensation. However, Messi was angry that Pique said such things to Laporta and believes that he should not have interfered in the business, so they have not spoken since Barcelona did not offer the Argentine a new contract and thus forced him to go to Paris Saint-Germain.

In addition, their family relations also deteriorated because Messi’s wife Antonella Roccuzzo supported Shakira after Gerard Pique cheated on her, while the Argentine himself did not speak about this scandal that shook Spain. Meanwhile, Messi has conditioned Barcelona that he will return if Pique is not at the club, and the stopper did him a favor by retiring.

Remember, Messi and Pique together won 29 trophies in Barcelona, ​​three of which were Champions League cups. They played more than 500 games on the field, but everything “broke”.