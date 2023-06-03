Lionel Messi officially left PSG Sports

The Argentine officially left Paris Saint-Germain

Argentine superstar Lionel Months will leave Paris Saint-Germain after two years. The Argentine soccer wonder will leave the French capital at the end of the 2022/23 season, which the team from the “Parc des Princes” ends this Saturday with a home game against Clermont.

During his stay in Paris, Messi realized his dream, but with the Argentina national team, which he led to the world championship title last fall. In the club jersey, he was not as successful as he had hoped, although he won two League 1 titles. The main European prize, the Champions League title, remained too far for Leo, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, as they were knocked out by Real Madrid in the round of 16 last season, and this Bayern Munich.

With this message, PSG said goodbye to the greatest player who played at the Parc des Princes, with all due respect to Kylian Mbappe and the other aces: “After two seasons in the French capital, Leo Messi’s adventure with Paris Saint-Germain will end at the end of the 2022/23 season The club wishes to express its deepest gratitude to the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner, who lifted the ‘Champions Trophy’ (the French version of the Super Cup) and two Ligue 1 titles”.

Exactly 74 games after his debut for PSG, which took place on August 29, 2021 against Reims, the Argentine ace left his mark in France and in Europe with his talent, scoring 32 goals, among which he scored the first in a match against Manchester City in the League champion, and he also assisted 35 times.

Crowned in the first season with the title of champion of France, our number ’30’ also received the prestigious award of France Football – the ‘Golden Ball’ for his performance in that season, which is his seventh recognition. As the winner of the recent World Cup in Qatar, the captain of Argentina shone in Paris Saint-Germain in the 2022/23 season, when in addition to his 16 goals in 31 league games, he was also the league’s best assister, with 16 goals – just two short of the record, his compatriot Angel Di Maria.

In the 37th round of Ligue 1, Messi etched his name even deeper into the history books as he scored his 496th goal in the ‘Top 5’ European leagues, breaking another incredible record. Paris Saint-Germain are proud to have the greatest footballer of all time in their ranks and with emotion, wish Leo the best of luck in his future career.

“I want to thank the club, the city of Paris and its people for these two years. I wish you all the best in the future,” said Leo briefly, and the first man of the club, Nasser Al-Helaifi, spoke with him. “I want to thank Leo for two seasons in Paris. It was a privilege to see the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner in red and blue at the Parc des Princes, winning back-to-back Ligue 1 titles and inspiring our young players. His contribution to Paris Saint-Germain and Ligue 1 can be underrated and we wish Leo and his family all the best.”

According to the latest information, Messi could continue his career in Barcelona as a loan player of the American club, and there were also rumors that he would move to Saudi Arabia, like Cristiano Ronaldo.

