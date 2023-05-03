Lionel Messi, penalized by PSG with the biggest fine in history

Lionel Messi will part ways with his current club, Paris Saint Germain. The Argentine superstar was suspended for a period of two weeks and also received the largest fine in history, 1.5 million euros.

According to sources inside the Parisian club, quoted by journalists from L’Equipe daily, Leo Messi (35 years old) went to Riyadh with his family to promote tourism in Saudi Arabia without PSG’s consent, ignoring scheduled training and causing a conflict that went around the world.

Thus, Luis Campos, the sports director at PSG, has already informed Messi about these sanctions. For his part, the 35-year-old Argentine international would no longer want to wear the Parisian shirt at all for fear of ultras. Furthermore, his contract ends on June 30 and PSG do not want to extend it, but could be terminated earlier. Lionel Messi played 71 games for PSG, scoring 31 goals and providing 34 assists.

Messi has been suspended by PSG for two weeks and will miss the league games against Troyes and Ajaccio, during which he will neither be allowed to train nor be paid. Which means 1.5 million euros from the annual salary of 41 million, the biggest fine in history. With 400 thousand euros more than the one received by Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United, 1.1 million.

Saudi Tourism Minister Ahmed Al-Khateeb revealed on Twitter that Messi went shopping on Via Riyadh on Tuesday and relaxed at an amusement park on Riyadh City Boulevard with games and virtual reality experiences with his wife and with two of their three boys, Thiago (10) and Mateo (7). Lionel Messi is paid 30 million euros annually as an ambassador for Saudi tourism.

Source photo: The team