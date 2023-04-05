Lionel Messi has received an offer few would say no to, but his fans and Barcelona fans are hoping he will do it for the sake of the sport.

The best football player of all time, Lionel Messi, made the decision to leave Paris Saint-Germain this summer, regardless of the fact that in previous weeks he was in negotiations with the “saints” regarding a new contract. The reason why Messi is leaving Paris is the unfulfilled financial conditions he set before the Qatari owners, that is, the whistles of his fans who put the blame for the club’s stumbling entirely on the Argentine.

That is why there is a lot of talk about Messi’s return to Barcelona, ​​America and Argentina were also mentioned, but it seems that Messi could eventually go to Saudi Arabia, where his “archrival” Cristiano Ronaldo is waiting for him. Italian journalist Fabricio Romano announced that Al Hilal sent an official offer to Lionel Messi which exceeds all limits of normal and will be difficult for him to refuse.

Officially, Al Hilal’s offer for Messi amounts to more than 400 million euros per yearbut despite the fact that overnight he would become the highest paid athlete of all time – The Argentine hasn’t said “yes” yet. The reason is that he would like to continue to play on the biggest football stage, to compete in Europe, well it seems that Barcelona is still the first option for Messiregardless of the fact that they also had significant financial problems due to which he originally had to leave in the summer of 2021.

Barcelona is waiting for their “books” to be checked and after that they will send Lionel Messi an official offer to return to the “Nou Camp”, while for now the Argentine has only said “no” to Paris Saint-Germain. And it looks set to continue that way as the decision is now between Barcelona’s first love – and the money Al Hilal is offering.

It is interesting that he would Messi earned twice as much as Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia, but he still has a great desire to lift at least one more Champions League trophy. It cannot be said that he had problems with his form like Ronaldo who was “driven out” of Europe after terrible games for Manchester United, so from the sports side he still has a great motive since the money they offer him – will certainly be there for the year , two, three…

Let us remind you that this season Messi played 33 games in the Paris Saint-Germain jersey and participated in 35 goals. More precisely, he scored 18 and assisted another 17, while he was also the best player of the World Cup in Qatar, where he picked up the Golden Globe.