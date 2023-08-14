Lioness Fatally Shot After Escaping from Private Farm in South Korea

Endangered Lioness Fatally Shot After Escaping Private Farm in South Korea

In a tragic incident, an endangered lioness was fatally shot in South Korea on Monday, just an hour after escaping from a private farm. Local officials have confirmed the unfortunate incident, which took place in Goryeong county in North Gyeongsang province.

According to a county official, the lioness managed to escape from her cage on Monday morning in the mountainous area, which is home to just over 30,000 inhabitants and is situated approximately 300 kilometers south of Seoul, the capital city.

The escape triggered a massive search operation that involved 127 police officers and 26 fire department personnel. The regional fire service also issued an alert urging residents to avoid the vicinity of Bukdu Mountain, where the lioness was believed to be roaming.

Tragically, about an hour after the escape was reported, the lioness was shot to death in the woods, roughly four to three miles away from the farm. Images released by the fire service depict the lioness peering through a tangle of bushes and leaves shortly before her untimely demise.

The private farm, where the lioness escaped from, reportedly housed only cows and did not have any other lions or lionesses, as confirmed by the county official. Interestingly, the lioness had been registered with the Daegu Regional Environmental Office as an internationally endangered species.

An official from the agency revealed to CNN that any transfer or death of a registered animal must be reported to their office. Additionally, the office conducts regular inspections of the animals’ housing facilities. However, it remains unclear when the lioness was last inspected.

Lions, categorized as “vulnerable” on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List of Threatened Species, are facing a continuous decline in population due to various factors. These include habitat loss, decreasing prey species, trophy hunting, and encounters with humans.

This tragic incident serves as a stark reminder of the urgent need for conservation efforts to protect these majestic creatures and prevent such unfortunate incidents from occurring in the future.

