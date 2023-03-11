The killers shot seven bullets at Ranko Radošević Eskobar in a cafe at a gas station in Rušnje, and it is suspected that the murder was paid for 100,000 euros.

Ranko Radošević Eskobarwas killed on Thursday around 11 a.m. in a cafe at a gas station, he was allegedly a high-ranking member of the Nikšić criminal group and close to the Škaljar clan and its leader Jovan Vukotićwhich was liquidated last September in Istanbul.

The cameras recorded two attackers dressed in black, with hoods and surgical masks on their heads, entering the bar, where at that moment there were at least 20 eyewitnesses. A thinner man walked towards the table where Radošević was sitting and immediately shot at him. He fired five shots at him, and when Radošević fell from the chair, he shot him twice more in the head – the eyewitnesses said.

Yesterday, the police in the vicinity of Požarevac, near the border with Romania, found suspicious “Opel”, which was sent for expert examination in order to determine whether this car was also used after the murder of Radošević, transmits Courier.

“The vehicle was found with half-broken windows, without plates, in the middle of a large grassy area on which there is no regular road. Traces are being checked, whether there are any objects and prints in the vehicle that could be connected to the killers of Ranko Radošević,” said the source. Courier. He also reveals that it is suspected that the killers had helpers, who waited for them near the place where the “golf” was set on fire and drove them to another car. Another suspicious car is being checked, a gray “Fiat Stilo” that was near the pump at the time of the crime.

The search for the suspects is ongoing, clues have been taken from the scene, as well as footage from numerous security cameras. One of them recorded the face of one of the attackers, but there are other material evidences that point to the perpetrators, revealed a source from the investigation and added that the police are also working to find the person who ordered the crime, because it is believed to be a paid liquidation.

There is operational information that the murder of Ranko Escobar was paid 100,000 euros, that is, that the client promised the murderers 50,000 euros each for liquidation. The investigators also discovered that the killers had been following the victim for days.

“Radošević normally had a bodyguard, a guy who hardly separated from him. He allegedly told him on Thursday that there was no need to go with him,” adds the interlocutor and reveals that the investigation is currently being conducted in several directions and that no excludes the possibility that the murdered man from Nikšić, who lived with his family in Belgrade for years, was a victim of clan clashes.

