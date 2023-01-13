Home World Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of Elvis and ex-wife of Michael Jackson, has died
Singer Lisa Marie Presley, only child of rock and roll king Elvis Presley and actress Priscilla Beaulieu, has died at 54. In 2020 she had lost her son Benjamin Keough, who committed suicide at the age of 27. Presley went into cardiac arrest and was rushed to the hospital after being rescued at her home in Calabasas, Los Angeles County, California. On Tuesday, she attended the Golden Globes ceremony in Beverly Hills, where actor Austin Butler was honored for his portrayal of the King of Rock and Roll in the film Elvis, dedicated to his father. She was married four times, from 1994 to 1996 to Michael Jackson and from 2002 to 2004 to Nicholas Cage.

