He stabbed to death two women at the Ismaili Center a Lisbon, then was injured by the police and hospitalized. The aggressor, of nationality afghanwas shot in the legs by Rapid Response Team officers, is in hospital Sao Jose and is under arrest. It is not excluded that it was a attack terrorist and that the killer have psychic problems. In addition to the two victims, a teacher was also stabbed in the neck and is in serious condition.

“The attack left several people wounds and, for now, two dead“, police said, adding that the alleged perpetrator has been arrested. The premier Antonio Costa he expressed “solidarity and pain” to the Ismaili community and the families of the victims. In thanking the agents, whose quick intervention allowed the arrest of the attacker, Costa he stated that “it is premature to give any interpretation on the motivations of this criminal act”, urging us to wait for the outcome of the investigation. According to the police, the man – in possession of a knife – advanced towards them agents failing to comply with the order to cease the attack and faced with the threat, “the police made effective use of firearms” neutralizing the attacker, who is now under arrest in hospital.

The detectivesat the moment, believe that it is a premeditated gesturesince the man would have used, according to the first reconstructionsa large knife. And they are also investigating the presence of possible accomplices. The Ismaili they are a minority current of Shia Islam. In Portugal they are less than 10 thousand and their Ismaili center is Lisbonan important building on the outskirts of the city, has recently also made an effort to welcome refugees.

