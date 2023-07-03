List of Americans for the World Cup in basketball | Sport

It is known which 12 basketball players the United States of America will play at the World Cup.

Basketball team of the United States of America will not play in a particularly strong lineup at the upcoming World Cup. All 12 basketball players who said “yes” to coach Steve Kerr are known, and it is assumed that these will be the ones he will take with him to the Philippines, Indonesia and Japan from August 25 to September 10.

The last one to appear on the list is Josh Hart from New York, so next to him on the USA roster will be the following players: Paul Bankero (Orlando), Majkal Bridges (Brooklyn), Jaylen Branson (New York), Anthony Edwards (Minnesota), Tajris Haliburton (Indiana), Brendon Ingram (New Orleans), Jaren Jackson Jr (Memphis), Kem Johnson (Brooklyn), Voker Kesler (Million), Bobi Portis (Milwaukee) i Austin Rives (LA Lakers).

So, at first glance, nowhere near the dream team we are used to from the Americans who are obviously saving themselves for the Olympics, and it is very possible that the new selector of the national team, together with the director Grant Hill, looked more towards basketball players who can adapt FIBA basketball rules.

It is difficult to single out who is the biggest name from the USA list, but it is assumed that they would Jaylen Branson and Anthony Edwards could be “first violins”, a big role could also be played Brendon Ingramthen Tajris Haliburton who signed a sensational contract, while we should not forget that Jaren Jackson named defender of the year. Also, talented Paul Bankero chose to play for the USA instead of his native Italy.

The USA is playing in the Philippines in the group stage of the World Cup against Jordan, Greece and New Zealand, and FIBA ​​recently declared them the first favorites despite the disastrous previous Mundobasket where they were only seventh.

