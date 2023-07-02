List of countries according to the number of days of paid maternity leave | Info

In first place is San Marino, which pays maternity leave as much as 635 days, which is approximately one year and nine months.

World of Statistics has published a list of countries and the number of paid days of leave that mothers in those countries have. Bosnia and Herzegovina is at the very top of that list.

According to their data, in first place is San Marino, which pays maternity leave as much as 635 days, which is approximately one year and nine months. Behind them is Bulgaria with 410 paid days, or close to a year and two months, he reports Avaz.

Albania and Bosnia and Herzegovina are right after them with 365 paid maternity days.

Days of paid maternity leaves offered to workers: San Marino—635

Bulgaria — 410

Albania — 365

Bosnia — 365

Slovakia — 238

Croatia — 208

Czechia —196

India — 182

Ireland — 182

Venezuela — 182

Iran — 180

Iceland — 180

Hungary — 168

China… — World of Statistics (@stats_feed)July 2, 2023

In fifth place is Slovakia with 238 days, followed by Croatia with 208, the Czech Republic with 196, and India, Ireland and Venezuela in 10th place with 182 days each.

At the very end of the list is the United States of America, which is known for its poor public health, so the number of paid days of leave for American mothers is zero.

Great Britain is second to last with 42 days of paid maternity leave, as is Finland.

