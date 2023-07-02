Home » List of countries according to the number of days of paid maternity leave | Info
World

List of countries according to the number of days of paid maternity leave | Info

by admin
List of countries according to the number of days of paid maternity leave | Info

In first place is San Marino, which pays maternity leave as much as 635 days, which is approximately one year and nine months.

Izvor: Shutterstock

World of Statistics has published a list of countries and the number of paid days of leave that mothers in those countries have. Bosnia and Herzegovina is at the very top of that list.

According to their data, in first place is San Marino, which pays maternity leave as much as 635 days, which is approximately one year and nine months. Behind them is Bulgaria with 410 paid days, or close to a year and two months, he reports Avaz.

Albania and Bosnia and Herzegovina are right after them with 365 paid maternity days.

In fifth place is Slovakia with 238 days, followed by Croatia with 208, the Czech Republic with 196, and India, Ireland and Venezuela in 10th place with 182 days each.

At the very end of the list is the United States of America, which is known for its poor public health, so the number of paid days of leave for American mothers is zero.

Great Britain is second to last with 42 days of paid maternity leave, as is Finland.

(World)

See also  Juventus, Chiesa is not another Dybala

You may also like

On a motorbike among the carcasses of burnt...

Elisabetta Baldi disappears, she was the wife of...

the “Venezia” wins the last great challenge of...

Uroš Stevanović on the debacle of the water...

Guatemala’s Highest Court Suspends Officialization of Election Results,...

Russia, the founder of independent TV Dozhd in...

Niger changes the national anthem and shows a...

Rada Manojlović on breaking up with Milan Stanković...

New drug able to defeat obesity? The striking...

Shooting in Catania with two seriously injured, there...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy