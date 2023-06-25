List of the USA national team for the World Cup | Sport

Head coach Steve Kerr has named a roster without big names for Mundobasket.

Even though there are more than two months left until the start of the World Basketball Championship, the names of 11 of the 12 USA national team members who will try to “attack” the title currently held by the Spaniards are already known. The USA does not have the biggest stars, although of course they are all NBA aces and it will not be easy for anyone against them. It is known that coach Steve Kerr will count on these basketball players, among whom one basketball player was “kidnapped” from Croatia:

Paolo Bankero (Orlando) Michael Bridges (Brooklyn Nets) Jaylen Branson (New York Knicks) Anthony Edwards (Minnesota) Tyrese Halliburton (Indiana) Brandon Ingram (New Orleans) Jaren Jackson (Memphis) Cam Johnson (Brooklyn) Walker Kessler (Utah) Bobby Portis (Milwaukee) Austin Reaves (Lakers)



The American basketball team was disappointed at the last Mundobasket, in 2019 in China, where it lost to France in the quarterfinals, and then to Serbia in the playoffs (94:89). That result in China remained the worst in the history of the American national team at international competitions, and “Pop” remained on the bench in the following years and in 2021, he was the selector of the team that won the gold medal at the Olympic Games in Tokyo, by winning against France in the final in which Kevin Durant scored 29 points.

Team USA will play in Group C in the Philippines, along with Jordan, Greece and New Zealand. The World Cup will be played from August 25 to September 10.

