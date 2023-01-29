Original title: On the list of the best destinations in LP2023, the pink beach is as beautiful as the Bahamas. I really love this country of thousands of islands!

Author: Feekr Travel

The weather in Hangzhou has been extremely cold recently, Xiao Feijun has already put on a thick down jacket at the bottom of the box.

Waiting for the train at the station, I rubbed my hands in the cold, and when I opened WeChat, I foundSeveral friends are located on the coast of Southeast Asiainstantly envious

Winter is too long and hard,I really want to fly to a warm island for vacation immediately.

@ Observer Network

A few days ago, I checked Weibo and saw that the first flight from Shenzhen to Bali landed.Indonesians specially prepared garlands, lion dances and traditional Balinese dances to welcome Chinese tourists.

The enthusiasm this time made me feel a little more fond of this Southeast Asian island kingdom in an instant.

@图虫创意

Indonesia’s currentImmigration policyfriendly:No nucleic acid report is required, prepare the vaccine certificate, and apply for a visa on arrival at the destinationThat’s it.(Visa exemptions are also expected to resume soon.)

At the press conference some time ago, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs also emphasized that direct flights to and from Indonesia will be increased.

@图虫创意

So, why not justMake Indonesia your first stop in Southeast Asia this year!

check inPink, white and black three-color sandbeach;gopenida i.Snorkeling in the Glass Sea; up close encounterskomodo lizard;climbing emits blue flamesactive volcano…

The wonder and beauty of this country is so much more than just Bali!

Island control’s first choice for vacation: Bali

In addition to staying in a hotel, the playability is also super high

@图虫创意

When mentioning Indonesia, the first thing that comes to mind must bebali island。

asOne of the favorite tourist destinations of domestic “island lovers”it is no exaggeration to say that many friendsThe familiarity with Bali may be far better than that of Sanya.

@图虫创意

Luxurious hotels get together, visa is convenient, zero time difference,Fly if you want. . .almostNo one can say no to Balistaycation。

Although the phrase “first-rate hotels, second-rate beaches, and third-rate attractions” has been circulating for a long time, in my mind, Bali has its own unique charm and beauty.

📍

Ubud traditional market

@ins

Ubud is the center of painting and art in Bali,A world-renowned art village.

Ubud traditional market is the localThe oldest art marketlocated opposite the Ubud Palace, is also a movie《Eat Pray Love 》of the scene.

@ins

If you love flea markets like me,I like to find all kinds of strange handicraftsthen you really must leave more time for the Ubud market.

There is a large collection of traditional arts and crafts here:Weaving bags, dream catchers, oil paintings, small Indonesian woodcarvings,and alsoColorful dresses.

However, the prices offered by vendors for the first time are generally inflated, so remembermust bargain hard！

@ins

Taking pictures here is really good! Woven bags of various shapes are hung along the street; the tassels on the dream catcher are blown up by the wind;The artist sits at the door, basking in the sun and painting oil paintings…

@ins

If you can arrive before nine o’clock, you can catch up with UbudThe most smoky morning market.Fruits and vegetables, special snacks, andThe freshly picked flowers are colorful and sold by the handful.

📍

penida i.

@图虫创意

The first time Xiao Feijun knew about this scenic spot was because of his friend’s Amway.She said that any scenic spot in Bali does not need to check in，But Penida must come.

@图虫创意

It is the most beautiful outlying island in Bali, and it is popular all the year round.Erosion by the Indian Ocean Current,formedThe magnificent and beautiful cliff seascape wonders.

The sea water is as blue as gemstones, and the sand is also pure whiteas long as you stand in the scenery, you can easily take a big picture.

@图虫创意

Kelling King，also known as‘The Elf Falls’shaped like Zakynthos, Greeceshipwreck covecouples can come here to performThe same scene in “Descendants of the Sun”。

There is another on the islandNatural arch bridge formed by volcanic crustal movementStanding in the distance and looking at it, I really can’t help feeling the uncanny workmanship of nature.

@图虫创意

In addition to the sights along the way,penida i.The sea water also surprised me.

It is a kind of blue that is difficult to describe,Deep, mysterious, clear as glass, like the tears of a sirenjust want to make people addicted to it.

@图虫创意

because withAdjacent to the Indian Ocean, the coral reefs and marine life here are rich and colorful, and it is also verysuitable for diving.If you are lucky, there is still a chanceDance with stingrays!

📍

Holy Spring Temple

@ins

thousand-year-oldHoly Spring Templeis the place where the local people’s beliefs and spirits are placed. It is said thatBathing in the holy spring here will give you a holy blessingvery effective.

@ins

Already moss-stained on the stone shrine, butThe spring is still as clear as ever. Each water outlet represents a different blessing,So be sure to wash it from beginning to end.

@图虫创意

TempleArchitecture and Wood SculptureAll are worth seeing, highlighting the long culture and history of Bali.in front of the doorold treeadding a bit of mystery.

In the pool here there are stillHundreds of Koibuy a pack of fish food and feed it, it can also bring good luck~

📍

Tukad Cepung Waterfall

@ins

This is a waterfall hidden in the rainforest, surrounded by rocks, full ofwild beauty。

it is alsoOne of the best preserved waterfalls in Baliabout 45 minutes drive from Ubud.

@ins

Be sure to come by noon!The light penetrates the shade into the cave, and the whole waterfall exudes divine lightas beautiful as a fairyland.

PS: When going to the waterfall, remember to prepare non-slip slippers and put on a swimsuit in advance.

📍

Ijen Volcano

@ins

Yizhen Volcano,yesThe only active volcano in Asia where you can see the blue flame。

At present, the acidity of the volcanic lake water is very high.PH value is only 0.5so it appears asjewel blue. Accompanied by the curling white smoke, it is really like a fairyland.

@ins

night time,Sulfur burns, forming a whole piece of blue fireSuch a strange landscape is so beautiful that it is suffocating.

This volcano does not actually belong to Bali, but because it is relatively close to Bali Airport, soVery suitable for the itinerary in Bali.

The trip to the volcano is physically demanding!Be sure to go under the leadership of a professional guide, prepare a gas mask and a miner’s lamp, and pay attention to safety! !

The pink sand beach that maxed out ins, the real version of Jurassic Park

Unique fantasy land: Komodo Island

@图虫创意

Anyone who has been herekomodo islandpeople, all linger on it.

herePreserve the most primitive natural scenerylow degree of commercialization, and simple folk customs… It is a beautiful niche island like a paradise.

@ins

Komodo Island was formed due to volcanic and seismic activityunique ecosystemand gave birth to someUnique landscapes and creatures.

Perhaps because of this, it becameThe filming location of the movie “King Kong”.

The transportation to Komodo Island is also convenient.1 hour direct flight from Baliwill be there,It is very suitable for arranging a double island tour.

/Girl Heart Pink Beach/

@ins

want to seeRomantic pink sand beach full of girlish heartsand don’t have to go all the way to the Bahamas,komodo islandThere is!

The formation of the pink sand beach originated fromA microbe called a foraminifera,It causes corals to produce red pigments.when fragments of red coralBlending with the white sand on the shoreIt became a beautiful pink.

@图虫创意

Extremely soft pink gravel, the water is clear and blue. walk along the coastline,It’s like wandering in fairylandwill only seem to sigh at the uncanny craftsmanship of nature.

hereGood for snorkeling toothe corals and marine life on the bottom of the sea can be seen clearly.

Friends who have drones must remember to bring them! It is really shocking to take pictures of the whole beach from a height.

/Looking for “Dragon” in Komodo/

@图虫创意

Come to Komodo Island without taking a lookkomodo dragonThat’s too much to justify!

It is the largest lizard in the world and is considered to beThe closest thing to a prehistoric dinosauralso known as the Komodo dragon.The degree of preciousness is comparable to that of giant pandas!

@图虫创意

komodo national park,The world’s only natural habitat for Komodo dragons,you could say soA real-life version of ‘Jurassic Park’.

Here, you can observe the wild living conditions of Komodo dragons up close.You can’t have it anywhere elseUnique experience!

/Padar Island trekking/

@图虫创意

Climb to the top of Padar Island and seeThe strange place where four bays meetScenery, and take a check-in photo, has become aOne of the must-have items in Komodo.

@图虫创意

And even more amazingly,The water depths of the four bays varyevenThe beach also has three colors of pink, white and black!

The island has distinct seasons, showing avelvety greenthe dry season gradually becomesgolden brown. No matter when you come, you will have a different view.

@ins

It takes about 20 minutes to climb to the top of the mountain. If the time is just right, you can sit here and enjoy a beautiful sunrise or sunset quietly.

@ins

There are many wild deer on the beach,docileYou can touch or take a group photo casually!

See the fawns,Take a walk along the coastline in twos and threesand from time to time raised his neck to look into the distance, really kind ofbreak intoThe illusion of entering the world of fairy tales.

A low-key Indonesian town full of fireworks

But there are world-class spectacular relics hidden: Yogyakarta

In Indonesia, in addition to going to the island for vacation, this ancient small cityYogyakartais equally beautiful to my heart.

Although it is only more than 3,000 square kilometers,But it gave birth to the legendary Javanese civilization.There are more miracle sites than Cambodia, and a more leisurely small town life than Thailand.

@图虫创意

If you are willing to leave your trip to Indonesia for 1-2 days to Yogyakarta,Strolling in the city, taking a horse-drawn carriage, seeing historical sites, drinking coffee, watching the sunrise…You will be pleasantly surprised here!

📍

Borobudur

@ins

Some people say that once you visit Angkor Wat, you will never forget it.Then he must have never been to YogyakartaBorobudur。

here isThe largest Buddhist complex in the worldcome to the Great Buddha Pagoda, you will never forget itThe unprecedented shock brought by this complex of buildings.

@ins

‘Borobudur’The name comes from Sanskrit and means“Buddhist Temple on the Hill”。

The pagodas sank due to volcanic eruptions and had been hidden in the tropical jungle for nearly a thousand years until they were cleared and discovered in the early 19th century.It can be said that it is out of the question“Lost Civilization”。

@图虫创意

Because of this,Borobudur and the Great Wall, Taj Mahal, and Angkor Watand calledThe Four Wonders of the Ancient East.

If you climb to the top of the tower before dawn, you can also watch the magnificent sunrise.The sun shines on the pagoda, as if the Buddha’s light shines everywhere.Everything is so peaceful and mysterious.

📍

Prambanan

@ins

Prambanan, built in the 10th centuryIndonesia’s largest Hindu temple.had beenDamaged by multiple volcanoes and earthquakesthere are more than 50 existing temple ruins.

The 47-meter-high spire building imitates theThe mountains where the gods live in mythologyAnd build.

@图虫创意

come here will not helpDeeply infected by solemnityThe exquisite carvings and ancient traces on the stele are full of strong visual impact.

📍

Yogyakarta Water Palace

@ins

Water palace isYogyakarta Royal Family Bathing and Playing in the WaterA group of buildings composed of palaces, pools and canals.

Because it was designed and built by the Portuguese, the building is quite European-style.

@ins

On the terrace at the back door of the Water Palace, you can overlook the entire ancient city of Yogyakarta. Looking at the houses with red roofs,Quite a bit of Prague flavor.