Listen to Pieles Sebastian produced by César Verdú (León Benavente)

We premiere the video clip of “Motivos y Razones” by the Murcian group Sebastian Skins, theme available on all digital platforms. The song shows us the dilemma of indecision to continue with a risky relationship or leave it. All within an energetic atmosphere within the band’s own indie pop genre, which promises to conquer all its fans and reach new audiences.

The synthesizer is the most iconic element of this very pop single that, together with the distorted bass, gives it a much more electric, yet modern tone. This song is a solid proposal within the current indie pop style that will try to catch the most demanding within the genre. The video clip of the single It is now available on your channel YouTube.

