Download an oral comprehension on the theme of sandwiches!



Looking for radio shows for your B1 or B2 learners? I offer you a 2-minute oral comprehension from a France Info radio program.

You can use this activity in class or in private lessons to train your learners to listen to and understand radio broadcasts, illustrate, complete or update the methods you use, find a subject that interests your learners or prepare them for the DELF B1 or B2!

In this PDF, you will find an oral comprehension with comprehension questions, transcription and correction.

The link to the show is in the PDF. I tested this activity with B2+ learners without any problem.

As a bonus, I offer additional activities on the same theme!

Good lesson, Tiphanie 🙂

Please do not distribute the PDF directly on your site or a sharing platform. If you would like to share this resource, please embed the direct link to this page. Please do not modify the content of the PDF without my permission.