Lithium, in Chile plan to nationalize the sector

World

by admin
Battery metals

The country is responsible for almost a third of the world’s mining production of “white gold”. It is feared that the strategy, announced by President Boric, could jeopardize the development of metal supplies, increasingly in demand for batteries

by Sissi Bellomo

Chile aims to nationalize the lithium sector, through a decree that could be approved as early as this year. A move that risks holding back the development of metal production, increasingly in demand worldwide because it is indispensable in batteries, including those for electric cars.

The plans – which have been under discussion in the South American country for some time – were confirmed by the president …

