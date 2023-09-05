Little Nightmares III – visto alla gamescom (Xbox Series X | S Xbox One Digital)

Con Little Nightmares III, Bandai Namco seems determined to bring a wave of novelty to the famous dark-colored puzzle-platform series, without distorting its nature: first of all, the game is no longer developed by Tarsier Studios, now acquired by Embracer Group, but by Supermassive Games, a team particularly versed in horror adventures with a strongly narrative connotation. The second novelty is instead the arrival of online co-op: the title is in fact playable both alone, as happened for the previous two games in the series, and in online cooperative with another friend. Moreover, the game will use the “friend pass” mechanism to allow our friends to play with us without having to buy the game: excellent news.

MX Video – Little Nightmares III

The curiosity around the title has therefore been a lot since the announcement trailer, shown surprisingly during the gamescom Opening Night Live, and it was really a pleasure when, during a meeting with Bandai Namco to view their next titles, I a demonstration of the game was offered. The developers explained that the two protagonists are called Low and Alone, two children looking for a way to escape from an oppressive world: the first can count on his bow and arrows, while Alone has a large wrench. It goes without saying that these two tools will prove essential in solving the game’s many environmental puzzles.

The demonstration proposed to me took place in Necropolis, a gigantic ruined city in the middle of a desert which, although uninhabited, remains “animated” by a multiplicity of wind-driven mechanisms such as mills and sails. The game began with the two protagonists arriving in the play area by passing through a looking glass, like a portal that connects them to different environments, and then immediately venturing into the windy and sunny desert towards the city. From these first moments, the style that has always characterized the series appears evident, even if we notice a change of artistic direction – even for the better, in my opinion: the two characters are very beautiful and well characterized in their masks, while all the environments show off splendid plays of light, fog and shadows, lots of details and excellent graphics.

As they advanced through the city, the two boys helped each other to overcome the various sections, for example by using Low’s arrows to cut the ropes that supported counterweights, activate switches or shoot down dangerous birds, or Alone’s wrench to activate mechanisms and, tear down walls. Although the game will allow us to play alone, switching from one character to another, this demonstration was done in co-op by two developers (each on their own screen, since the title will not support local co-op), who they therefore moved independently of each other and helped each other.

While the developers slipped into dark rooms and small and narrow places, a giant chubby child appeared outside, who, by sticking his hands into the cracks and windows of the explored areas and breaking down the walls, tried to capture the two children. This is just one of the many bosses we’ll meet in the game, and the action continued as the two protagonists continued to progress through the level trying to escape the big boy.

The demonstration did not last long and was interrupted before discovering the fate of the two children and their gigantic pursuer, but it was enough to make me understand that Little Nightmares III could bring a very welcome breath of fresh air in the Bandai Namco series, not only from an artistic and atmosphere point of view, but also from the gameplay and the type of puzzles and situations we will encounter. Without a doubt one of the titles to keep an eye on among those arriving in 2024!

