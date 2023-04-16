Little Zone from the film Zona Zamfirova is married to an actor 23 years older | Entertainment

Jana Milosavljević delighted the audience with the role of little Zona in the film “Zona Zamfirova”, but also with the series in which she played

The audience met actress Jana Milosavljević in the movie “Zona Zamfirova”, where she played little Zone, side by side with Dragan Nikolić, Milena Dravić, Radmila Živković, Ceca Bojković…

Jana is the daughter of the frontman of the band Galija Nenad Miloslavljević, who, among other things, also worked on tracks for this film, and the young actress continued her career in the series “Military Academy”, “Branded in the Racket” and “State Servant.

A few years ago, the actress met a 23-year-old colleague – actor, director and screenwriter Filip Gajić, and the couple had a son Joakim in 2017. This is the first child for the young actress, while Filip has three more heirs from his previous two marriages.

Filip was before Jane married to actress Lucia Šerbedžija, daughter of Radet Šerbedžija. Lucia and Filip got married in 2006 in an olive grove in Istria, in 2007 they had a son, Sergej, and three years later, a daughter, Anastasia.

Jana and Filip met several years ago, the media reports – at the initiative of musician Rambo Amadeus, and soon began their life together. When asked if Filip and she had problems deciding on the name of their son, Jana previously said:

“We had trouble, we couldn’t come to an agreement. A month after birth, the child didn’t have a name, everyone called him whatever he wanted, he didn’t even have one when we went to register him. At the gates of the municipality of Zvezdara, we decided on the one that Philip’s children chose him. Although he still calls him what he wants,” the actress told Gloria.

