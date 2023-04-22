Liturgy, review of his album 93696 on Mondo Sonoro (2023)

Haela Ravenna Hunt-Hendrix goes all out. Dive deep into this work of Liturgy it is a journey of learning and experimentation, almost like a visit to a musical museum. At all times it is noted that Liturgy was founded while he was studying classical composition and philosophy at Columbia University.

The conceptual framework of the album – which starts from the idea thate “93696” it is the numerical representation of paradise according to Christianity– offers different types of pieces in which together with the guitarist Mario Miron, the bassist Tia Vincent-Clark and the drummer Leo Didkovsky awaken the listener’s senses in a hasty manner; it is not possible not to feel “possessed” by the variant paths that music proposes.

The epic begins with “Daily Bread” a disturbing intro that gives rise to the monumental display of resources of “Djennaration”. Here the epic and the solemn intersect with the desperation of a soul plunged into emptiness, omnipresent in almost all the songs on this double album and expressed through a voice that does not take off from the average death metal band, but manages to express pain like few others. . As for the instrumental, here extreme metal comes to life in a new dimension and the classic arpeggios only enhance the emotionality of the song. Later “Caela” presents the unlikely combination of math metal with orchestral atmosphere.

for the turn of “Haelegen” –grindcore opera, stifling and baroque tour de force– the album begins to be really demanding for the listener, without marking this as a negative quality.

The four interludes that govern the center of the disc give meaning to the entire work. "Angel Of Hierachy" –at pure piano and contemplation–"Red Crown II" –dissonance in its right place–, "Angel Of Emancipation" –psychedelic and delirious– and "Angel Of individuation" – cinematographic, spatial – they do their job perfectly and show that the complexity of the Liturgy universe also boasts beauty.