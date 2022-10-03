Original title: Liu Qiang Dongmingzhou case is finally closed! Apologize publicly to Zhang Zetian, and at the same time officially announce the good news of the second child!

After four years, Liu Qiangdong’s Mingzhou case is finally closed! According to the content exposed by the media, it can be seen that the two sides have reconciled. He also said that the incident was caused by an accidental misunderstanding. In order to avoid further litigation harm, it was decided to clear up the misunderstanding and reach a settlement.

The four-year case finally came to an end, and Liu Qiangdong also expressed his apology to his wife Zhang Zetian. And thank him for his company and tolerance over the past four years. Zhang Zetian, Liu Qiangdong’s wife, believes that everyone should be familiar with it. In 2009, Zhang Zetian was originally a milk tea sister, and accidentally became popular on the Internet with her good looks. However, Zhang Zetian did not indulge in the immediate fame and fortune, did not choose to make his debut in the entertainment industry, but settled down better and went to Tsinghua University to continue his studies.

In 2014, when everyone was about to forget her, her relationship with Liu Qiangdong broke out on the Internet. There was a lot of discussion on the Internet, expressing that they were not optimistic, and bluntly said that Zhang Zetian was there for Liu Qiangdong's wealth and identity. However, in one of her conversations with Weilan's proprietress, Zhang Zetian said that he was not an accessory to anyone, just Zhang Zetian, and told us that women should have a pattern. After this conversation, many netizens looked at Zhang Zetian with admiration. And Zhang Zetian has also attended a lot of celebrity gatherings since then, and his attitude is not inferior to those of celebrities. When the trial of this case started, Zhang Zetian, who was pregnant with his second child, also accompanied Liu Qiangdong at all times to accompany him to the hearing. Not long ago, he was met by a netizen who accompanies Liu Qiangdong to go shopping with love in Mingzhou. It can be seen that Zhang Zetian has always been very tolerant and tolerant towards her husband. But when Liu Qiangdong apologized to his wife, some netizens did not buy it. Some netizens said that it has been four years from 2018 to 2022, and they are almost forgotten if they don't mention it. But in any case, the matter has passed, and I hope that after this turmoil, the two can live a happier life.

