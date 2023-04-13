8
- Live breaking latest news Weather: Live Rain and Hail, the Heavy in the Next Hours! Look what’s coming iLMeteo.it
- Live weather report: cold vortex with rain, storms, hail and snow. Situation and forecasts 3bmeteo
- Bad weather, storms and cold in the North. Weather warning for hail, tornadoes and heavy snow MeteoWeb
- Hailstorm in the city and in the hinterland: whitewashed streets, weather forecasts GenovaToday
- Direct Weather: Genoa, intense hailstorm whitens everything; the Video almost live iLMeteo.it
- See full coverage on Google News
See also Russia investigates the reason for the failure of the seal of the "Progress MS-21" spacecraft and postpones the launch of the "Soyuz MS-23" spacecraft-Shangbao Indonesia