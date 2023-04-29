Live broadcast livestream draw for the World Basketball Championship Mundobasket Serbia | Sport

11:25
Let’s see the hats
First hat: Philippines, Spain, USA, Australia
Second hat: France, SerbiaSlovenia, Lithuania
Third hat: Greece, Italy, Germany. Brazil
Fourth hat: Canada, Venezuela, Montenegro, Puerto Rico
Fifth hat: Iran, Dominican Republic, Finland, New Zealand,
Sixth hat: China, Latvia, Mexico, Georgia
Seventh hat: Jordan, Japan, Angola, Ivory Coast
Eighth hat: Lebanon, Egypt, South Sudan, Cape Verde
11:18
We are waiting for rivals!
The Serbian national team will soon have rivals at the World Cup! Our team qualified for Mundobasket with a lot of trouble, and Svetislav Pešić and the team have the biggest ambitions there.
The draw will be held from 13:30 in Manila.