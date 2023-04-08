Forlì, 8 April 2023 – Today a new inspection by the carabinieri and prosecutors of the Casagrande farm and poultry farm in Forlì, after yesterday’s accident in which they three younger brothers died.

Buried by a silo of ten meters with twenty tons of feed inside, there was no escape for Fatima Bougoute, 18 years old, her brother Osama of 13 and her little sister Marva of 9 (of Moroccan origin). Overwhelmed by that container verticale, because he was knocked down by the collision with the car driven by Fatima, who had a pink slip and had been practicing driving for weeks. Yesterday he had brought her little brothers with him. There searchas a duty, has opened a file to ascertain any responsibility.

