Forlì, 8 April 2023 – Today a new inspection by the carabinieri and prosecutors of the Casagrande farm and poultry farm in Forlì, after yesterday’s accident in which they three younger brothers died.
Buried by a silo of ten meters with twenty tons of feed inside, there was no escape for Fatima Bougoute, 18 years old, her brother Osama of 13 and her little sister Marva of 9 (of Moroccan origin). Overwhelmed by that container verticale, because he was knocked down by the collision with the car driven by Fatima, who had a pink slip and had been practicing driving for weeks. Yesterday he had brought her little brothers with him. There searchas a duty, has opened a file to ascertain any responsibility.
|From an initial reconstruction of the event, carried out by the carabinieri and firefighters, coordinated by the Forlì prosecutor’s office, it seems that Fatima, who was just 18 years old, got into an Opel Zafira – it is not yet known whether it belonged to her uncle, the caretaker – taking Osama with her and Marva. At that point – again according to the first conclusions of the investigators made yesterday – the car would have started to circumnavigate the warehouses, along the asphalt ring that surrounds the entire production area. A hypothetical representation, not supported by direct evidence, given that no one witnessed the tragedy.
|The tragedy occurred in the early afternoon, but the bodies were extracted only in the evening
|The alarm for the accident went off yesterday around 14.30. Ambulances, firefighters and carabinieri arrived on the spot in a few minutes, but there was already nothing more they could do for the three brothers. The bodies were only extracted in the evening, after the go-ahead from the magistrate on duty.
|A sister escaped the disaster
|Yesterday the mother went to the scene of the tragedy, destroyed by pain. A 17-year-old sister of the victims had stayed at home with her and was therefore saved.