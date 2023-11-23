Home » LIVE Davis Cup, Italy-Holland 1-1. Sinner-Sonego against Koolhof-Rojer LIVE and PHOTOS
LIVE Davis Cup, Italy-Holland 1-1. Sinner-Sonego against Koolhof-Rojer LIVE and PHOTOS

Davis Cup, Italy-Holland 1-1.
IN CAMPO Sinner-Sonego – Koolhof-Rojer
FIRST SET 4-3

The captain of Italtennis, Filippo Volandri, has decided the line-up that will take the field in the decisive doubles match in the Davis Cup quarterfinals: Sinner and Sonego challenge the Dutch pair Koolhof-Griekspoor. Italy and Holland are at 1-1, the semi-final is up for grabs.

Sinner batted Greek Spoor, Italia-Olanda 1-1

Jannik Sinner scored the equalizer in the Davis Cup quarter-final between Italy and the Netherlands underway in Malaga. The South Tyrolean overcame Tallon Griekspoor 7-6 6-1 to bring the match to 1-1.
At this point the double will be decisive.

Arnaldi beaten, Holland ahead 1-0 over Italy

Uphill start for Italy in the Davis Cup match against the Netherlands. In the first singles of the Finals 8 in Malaga, Matteo Arnaldi was beaten by Botic Van de Zandschulp 6-7 6-3 7-6 in almost three hours of play and the Netherlands are ahead 1-0.
Ora tocca a Jannik Sinner che affronta Tallon Greek Spoor.

