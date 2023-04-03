The 28th day of Serie A continues and the first of two postponements on Monday evening takes place at the Castellani di Empoli at 18.30. To open the dances on this first day of the week, the team coached by Paolo Zanetti will host Lecce. Empoli is called to rise again after a ‘filotto’ that saw them protagonist of four consecutive defeats. Not better in the last 8 matches, where Zanetti’s team still failed to find the way to success – 3 draws and 5 defeats -. To avoid the hypothesis of being involved in the fight for relegation, it becomes essential to regain awareness and enamel. Up against a difficult and complicated opponent like Lecce. The Salentini also find themselves after losing the last 4 league games but Baroni’s boys want to restart their march towards salvation, moving away from the hot spot of the standings.

The kick-off of the match is likely to be postponed by at least half an hour. The timetable has been changed to 19.30 due to a small mishap before the start of the match: a beginning of fire which does not allow the locker room to be accessible. As he relates Sky Sportdue to a short circuit in a locker room, there was a fire at the Castellani stadium, where the match between the Tuscans and the Salento is scheduled at 18.30, postponement of the 28th day of Serie A.

