Home World LIVE Empoli-Lecce: start of fire in the locker room. Kick-off postponed to 7.30pm | First page
World

LIVE Empoli-Lecce: start of fire in the locker room. Kick-off postponed to 7.30pm | First page

by admin
LIVE Empoli-Lecce: start of fire in the locker room. Kick-off postponed to 7.30pm | First page

The 28th day of Serie A continues and the first of two postponements on Monday evening takes place at the Castellani di Empoli at 18.30. To open the dances on this first day of the week, the team coached by Paolo Zanetti will host Lecce. Empoli is called to rise again after a ‘filotto’ that saw them protagonist of four consecutive defeats. Not better in the last 8 matches, where Zanetti’s team still failed to find the way to success – 3 draws and 5 defeats -. To avoid the hypothesis of being involved in the fight for relegation, it becomes essential to regain awareness and enamel. Up against a difficult and complicated opponent like Lecce. The Salentini also find themselves after losing the last 4 league games but Baroni’s boys want to restart their march towards salvation, moving away from the hot spot of the standings.

The kick-off of the match is likely to be postponed by at least half an hour. The timetable has been changed to 19.30 due to a small mishap before the start of the match: a beginning of fire which does not allow the locker room to be accessible. As he relates Sky Sportdue to a short circuit in a locker room, there was a fire at the Castellani stadium, where the match between the Tuscans and the Salento is scheduled at 18.30, postponement of the 28th day of Serie A.

The whole Serie A TIM is only on DAZN with 7 exclusive and 3 co-exclusive matches per matchday. Activate your subscription now.

You may also like

the accusations against the tycoon, the procedures and...

Nasa, announced live the 4 astronauts who will...

Malaysia to abolish the mandatory death penalty for...

Studio Wildcard postpones ARK 2 to the end...

Refugee from Syria, he is elected mayor of...

Mad Cool announces a stage at the San...

24 years together, the partnership renewed

Trader Joe’s, stop selling Israeli matzo! – breaking...

Finnish ruling party loses parliamentary election, Prime Minister...

Oil, the strange Opec+ cut that no one...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy