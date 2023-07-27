Live Fencing World Championships: Marini gold in foil

Tommaso Marini is world champion in foil: the 23-year-old from Ancona beat the American Itkin 15-13 in a beautiful final. Seventh blue medal, the second gold.

Marini: “I had to pull my teeth out”

Tommaso Marini after the success in the foil: “I’m excited, it was a very difficult period for me, I have a problem with my shoulder, I’ll have to operate on August 2nd: it was hard not to think about it, I tried to fight the pain, I had to pull the teeth out, I’m glad I succeeded. I skipped the European Championships, deciding to risk the World Cup at home. It took a lot of heart. And so much madness, healthy madness”.

Foil men, Tommaso Marini world champion

Tommaso “Tommi” Marini is the new world champion in foil, Italy’s second gold medal at the World Championships in Milan after that of Alice Volpi in women’s foil. The Ancona-born pupil of coach Stefano Cerioni who motivated him when he was to retire in 2021, he placed the decisive jab of 15-13 on an attack by Itkin, immediately bursting into tears. “I was recovering from an injury, I didn’t make the Europeans for this. So much heart and so much madness. It’s a gold from wonderful flavor and winning it in these conditions is really worth a lot.” For the 23-year-old it is the second individual world medal after last year’s silver in Cairo, when he lost to the Frenchman Lafort, beaten in Milan in the semifinals.

Saber women, gold to the Japanese Emura

In the Kharlan case, final victory for the Japanese Emura: she beat the Greek Georgiadou in the final (15-11)

Foil, Marini beats Lefort and goes to the final

By beating the French Enzo Lefort 15-13, Tommaso Marini reaches the final for the foil gold.

Men’s foil, semifinal: Itkin (USA) beats Matsuyama (Jap)

In the first semifinal, the Americans won with Nick Itkin beating the Japanese Kyosuke Matsuyama 15-10. The Asian crippled by a knee injury.

