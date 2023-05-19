LIVE Giro d’Italia 2023 LIVE: Caruso tries to skim the group with Buitrago

CLICK HERE TO UPDATE LIVE LIVE

15.37 Jefferson Cepeda (EF), Thibaut Pinot (FDJ), Derek Gee (Israel) and Rubio 8Movistar) have a 1’45” lead over the pink jersey group 61 km from the finish. We are now in the very tough section of the climb, the one with an average gradient of 10.3% and a peak of 13%.

15.36 Caruso and Buitrago spoke. The Colombian has slipped off, Ineos is back in front.

15.36 Many are breaking away with Buitrago’s pace. 62km to finish.

15.35 CHANGE THE SCENARIO! Damiano Caruso puts Santiago Buitrago in the lead to accelerate the pace in the peloton!

15.34 Taken Pinot from Cepeda, Gee and Rubio. There are four of them in front.

15.33 Barguil loses contact with the pink jersey group.

15.32 The tactical scheme seems well defined. Pinot who is interested in the points of the GPM, Ineos lets it go and administers, Roglic awaits Crans Montana to perhaps try a jab at the last kilometer in terms of bonuses.

15.30 Pinot attacks: the French remain alone in command.

15.30 Roglic does not seem to have any intention of attacking Thomas at this stage.

15.29 The French Pinot and Paret-Peintre, the Ecuadorian Cepeda, the Canadian Gee, the American Riccitello and the Colombian Rubio are in command. They have a 57″ lead over the pink jersey group.

15.27 This escape is good for Ineos, Pinot does not seem scary, despite the fact that he is 4’48” from Thomas in the standings. The Frenchman is also a great downhill skier.

15.26 Armirail detaches from the small group of treaders.

15.26 Buitrago is there, so Caruso has his most precious wingman at his disposal. Also Zana and Fortunato in the pink jersey group.

15.25 IT STARTS TO RAIN! And now? We would not like some riders to ask to stop the stage…

15.24 Rubio is the first to cross the flying finish line.

15.23 Soon the flying finish line of Verbier, placed halfway up the hill. Now we are in the hardest part of the climb.

15.23 Caruso pedals around tenth position, but has no teammates. Buitrago also broke away.

15.22 26 ″ the advantage of the fugitives over the group always pulled by Ineos.

15.20 The escape is formed with Cepeda, Riccitello, Gee, Rubio, Pinot, Armirail and Paret-Peintre.

15.19 Cepeda has a 6 ″ lead over Riccitello, Gee and Paret-Peintre. At 19″ the pink jersey group, from which Pinot escaped with other riders.

15.18 Between 1500 meters the hard section will begin, above 9%. Then last 4 km very hard at 10.3% and peak of 13%. And then beware of a treacherous descent.

15.17 Cepeda alone in command, followed by Gee and Riccitello. Now try to move Pinot again too.

15.16 We are still in the ‘easy’ section of the climb. The grim slopes will come soon.

15.14 Cepeda tries to attack again.

15.14 Reabsorbed the escape attempt. Jack Haig comes off.

15.13 For the moment, Ineos does not allow space for the fugitives. Thomas put De Plus in the lead to shoot.

15.12 Now Buitrago is in front. Caruso has no other teammates alongside, Zambanini and Haig are struggling.

15.12 Sivakov breaks away, there are only about 25 riders left in the pink jersey group, pulled by Ineos.

15.11 Healy is going really strong. Be careful because Carthy is just 3’22” behind Thomas in the standings.

15.11 Bais leaves the pink jersey group.

15.10 Dombrowski, Carthy, Cepeda, Healy, Pinot, Armirail and Vine in the leading group. The EF is very active.

15.08 Healy and Pinot are also among the most active in trying to take away the escape.

15.07 However, the pace is very high for the many runners who are trying to escape from the group.

15.06 For now, no team of the ranking men imposes a forcing.

15.05 The Colombian Cepeda of the EF attacks.

15.04 The sprinters immediately leave.

15.03 The EF is very active.

15.02 Chain jump for Vacek and bike change. The Czech from Corratec was trying to take away the escape: unlucky.

15.01 The first 8 km have an average gradient of 7.9%. Then in the last 7.5 the gradients will be brutal, with the last 4 km at an average 10.3% and a peak of 13%.

15.00 Immediately a lot of movement at the head of the group, it will not be easy to take away the escape: the legs will be needed.

15.00 We are at km zero. Have fun with this ‘stage’ of the Giro d’Italia.

14.58 THE STAGE BEGINS! We start immediately with the climb of the Croix de Coeur.

14.57 The runners are ready to leave. It doesn’t rain, they will certainly be happy. Better than this…

14.54 The riders really made a bad impression. Now in Crans Montana not only does it not rain, but the sky is almost clear and the temperatures pleasant… But also in Valle d’Aosta, as previously mentioned, it was 6° this morning and it rained little (many fans didn’t even have an umbrella ).

14.50 The rhythms will be clearly tight at the start, with the escape that will go away by force. We’ll see if any man in the standings will try to send some follower to reconnoiter who can act as support for the subsequent and insidious descent.

14.46 Let’s try to project ourselves into the race. Of course everything changes. Immediately at the start, one of the toughest climbs of the Giro will be tackled, the Croix de Coeur: 15.4 km at an average gradient of 8.8%, but the last 4 km at an average gradient of 10.3% and a maximum peak of 13%! However, it is one thing to make a climb like this at the beginning, another to get there with 125 km in the legs. Some long distance runners are clearly penalised.

14.40 Each of you, friends of OA Sport, will have formed your own idea of ​​what happened and it must be respected. We hope we have made you understand our thinking, whether you agree or not.

14.37 Obviously now it’s not even raining when Crans Montana arrives. What a fool…

14.31 In summary: the runners (or rather, ‘Association of Runners’) since yesterday did not want to face the Croix de Coeur, which is today’s toughest climb. They would have liked to do Gran San Bernardo and Crans Montana. Then Mauro Vegni mediated, keeping the Croix Coeur, but canceling 125 km.

14.27 Silvia Tagliaferri of RAI, sent for today’s stage, made it known that: “This morning it was 5-6 degrees and a light drizzle. The forecasts did not seem extreme to us“.

14.20 Are we sure that today the stage, albeit mutilated, will take place? Meanwhile, the departure was further postponed to 15.00…

14.18 It was supposed to be the second hardest stage of the Giro after that of the Tre Cime di Lavaredo (assuming that that too is done … It depends on whether it will rain or not). Instead we find ourselves with just 74.6 km to go. An insult to cycling, an intolerable lack of respect for the Giro d’Italia.

14.15 Welcome back friends of OA Sport. It is with great sadness that we resume the Live Text of this mutilated thirteenth stage of the Giro d’Italia 2023.

11.10 Appointment therefore at 14.00 to follow this very particular fraction live.

11.08 Now the caravan will move towards Le Chable. New departure at 14.30.

11.05 To pay homage to the Borgofranco d’Ivrea public, the runners are making a parade in the transfer section.

11.03 The decision will cause a lot of discussion and is probably not even decisive. Even in Le Chable it rains and on the Croix de Couer there is always the risk of snow, with the descent which could become dangerous.

11.00 Altimetry details:

10.59 The departure should therefore be around 14.30, the time scheduled in the time table for the passage of the group.

10.58 The news comes from the channels of the Giro d’Italia: “Given the adverse weather conditions, especially on the Italian side, the Commission has decided to meet the requests of the athletes by applying the Weather Extreme Protocol. Stage 13 will be shortened with the new km 0 set in Le Chable, at the foot of the Croix de Couer. The final part of the stage remains unchanged. The race will follow the original timetable”.

10.56 From what has been understood, the runners asked to avoid the climb of the Croix de Coeur, but Mauro Vegni and his staff preferred to keep the show of the race, thus cutting the first part and saving the runners an ascent and a lot of cold. Let’s see if it was the right choice.

10.53 The protocol for extreme weather conditions has been activated. The situation didn’t seem to be that hopeless, but this decision was finally made. Obviously some runners are in doubt.

10.51 THE NEW STAGE:

10.50 Gianni Moscon to Rai microphones: “We were ready to go, but they changed at the last second. They don’t force us to ride a bike, those who want to run run, the others could stop”.

10.48 There will be a bus transfer to the Salita del Gran San Bernardo, a very shortened fraction. Only the last two climbs will be covered: Croix de Coeur and Crans Montana.

10.47 The final decision arrives! CHANGE TODAY’S STAGE!

10.45 The problems concern the ascent of Croix de Coeur: at the top there is a risk of snow and the subsequent descent would be at risk. To understand how the situation will evolve.

10.44 In a Corsa Rosa full of twists and turns, there could not have been any upheavals even today. In fact, a meeting between the riders and the jury is underway, which could change the route.

10.42 The first mountain stage is scheduled for today, with the border crossing into Switzerland: from Borgofranco d’Ivrea to Crans Montana, 199 kilometers long.

10.40 Hello and welcome to the Live Streaming of the thirteenth stage of the Giro d’Italia 2023.

Friends of OA Sport good morning and welcome to the LIVE LIVE of the thirteenth stage of the Giro d’Italia 2023! After almost two weeks of approaching, the Corsa Rosa has finally arrived in the Alps! Today’s stage will be the first real mountain stage where we will be able to see the battle between the men in the standings.

It starts from Borgofranco d’Ivrea to arrive after 199 very hard km in Crans Montana. Weather problems forced the organization to cut the last kilometers of the climb on the Colle del Gran San Bernardo which, however, remains a very long climb, as much as the descent that follows.

Poi la durissima Cross of Heart, terrible climb never faced by the Giro but which was decisive in Alberto Contador’s victory in the 2009 Tour de France. However, the efforts did not end here: after the insidious descent and 20 km on the flat, lhe stage will be decided by the 12.9 km at 7.3% which will take the riders from Granges to the finish line in Crans Montana.

A stage that has everything to be a very important watershed in terms of standings, waiting for the tough third week. Geraint Thomas will have to try to defend himself from the attacks that will most likely come from Primoz Roglic and maybe even from Damiano Caruso. For the stage victory, also pay attention to names such as Thibaut Pinot, Lennard Kämna and Jay Vine.

Departure at 11.05 from Borgofranco d’Ivrea, with arrival expected between 16.34 and 17.22. We at OA Sport offer you the usual LIVE LIVE with updates minute by minute and in real time starting at 10.45. Follow with us one of the most awaited stages of this Giro d’Italia, impossible to miss!

Photo: LaPresse