LIVE Italy-Bulgaria 3-1, LIVE volleyball friendly: the Azzurri give Cavalese an encore

23.08 23-25, 25-21, 25-20 and 26-24 the partials of the match that Italy conquers in comeback by also imposing itself in the second and last match of the DHL Test Match Tournament in Cavalese. The Azzurri thus conceded an encore after the 3-1 win against the Netherlands.

26-24 WALL OF MAGALINI! IT ENDS HERE! ITALY WINS!

25-24 WALL OF GROUPS! MATCH POINT ITALY!

24-24 HALL ACE! Parity.

Time out Bulgaria.

23-24 First half of Courtesy which extends the fourth set.

22-24 Gotsev’s first half, two Bulgarian set points.

22-23 Error in the Italian service.

22-22 MUROOOOOOOOOOOOO PORROOOOOOOOOOOOOO!!!!!!!!!!

21-22 Attack by Ivanov.

21-21 COURTESY AGAIN!!! STILL WALLOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!!!!!!!!!!!!

20-21 COURTESYAAAAAAAAAA WALLOOOOOOOO!!!!!! Time out that comes from the Bulgarian bench.

19-21 YURI ROMANO’ ACE!

18-21 The Magalini pipe.

17-21 Attack by Dimitrov.

17-20 Bulgaria service error.

16-20 Ace by Asparuhov, time out De Giorgi.

16-19 Dimitrov finds the hands of the wall.

16-18 First half of Caneschi.

15-18 Dimitrov again.

15-17 The diagonal of Romanò.

14-17 Attack by Dimitrov.

14-16 Romanò’s pushed lob that falls in the Bulgarian field.

13-16 Another first half of the WithU Verona player.

11-15 First half of Courtesy.

10-15 Primo tempo di Grozdanov.

10-14 Bulgaria service error.

9-14 Muro di Grozdanov su Magalini.

9-13 Dimitrov jumping from a standstill.

9-12 WALL OF COURTESY!

8-12 Romanò attack.

7-12 Error in the Italy service.

7-11 Caneschi cleans up under the net.

6-11 Italy is also wrong.

6-10 Bulgaria service error.

5-10 Ace by Seganov.

5-9 Italy is also wrong.

5-8 Bulgaria service error.

4-8 Bulgarian wall on the newcomer and newcomer Magalini.

4-7 Bottolo’s attack is short, Bulgaria break, De Giorgi time out.

4-6 Penchev finds the hands out of the block.

4-5 Bulgaria service error.

3-5 Attacco in Karyagin.

3-4 First half of courtesy.

2-4 La parallela di Karyagin.

2-3 Grozdanov’s wall on Verona’s teammate Cortesia.

2-2 Error in the Italy service.

2-1 Attack by Rinaldi.

1-1 Bulgarian wall on Rinaldi.

1-0 Blue Wall by Gotsev.

22.38 The fourth set begins.

22.34 Italy conquers the third set and takes the lead in this last match of the DHL Test Match Tournament in Cavalese.

25-20 Very long exchange closed with the blue wall which delivers the third set to Italy.

24-20 BOTTOL WALL! 4 set-point Italy.

23-20 Bulgaria is wrong in the service.

22-20 Error under construction Italy.

22-19 Rinaldi finds the hands out of the wall.

21-19 Error in the Italy service.

21-18 Romanò finds the hands out of the wall.

20-18 Romanò goes out with the diagonal.

20-17 Invasion of Italy.

20-16 Attack by Rinaldi.

19-16 The alternation of service errors continues.

18-16 Italy is also wrong.

18-15 Bulgaria service error.

17-15 Dimitrov finds the hands out of the block.

17-14 Bottolo with the falling lob.

16-14 Asparuhov’s diagonal.

16-13 Bottolo lob.

15-13 Error in the Italy service.

15-12 First half of Courtesy.

14-12 Italy is also wrong.

14-11 Bulgaria service error.

13-11 Gotsev’s first half.

13-10 Romanò finds the hands out of the wall.

12-10 Penchev Wall on Romanò.

12-9 Bulgaria foul in serving at this stage.

11-9 Dimitrov bags between the hands of the wall.

11-8 Bulgaria service error.

10-8 Attack by Dimitrov.

10-7 Bulgaria service error.

8-5 Error under construction Bulgaria, blue break.

7-5 Bottolo attack.

6-5 The diagonal of Romanò.

5-5 Rinaldi finds the hands out of the block.

4-5 Invasion of Italy.

4-4 Rinaldi’s diagonal.

3-4 Error in the Italy service.

3-3 CORTESIA! MUROOOOOO!!!!!!!

2-3 Romanò finds the hands out of the Bulgarian wall.

1-3 The diagonal of Romanò.

Fefè De Giorgi’s sacrosanct time out.

0-3 Asparuhov’s ace.

0-2 Penchev finds the hands out of the block.

0-1 Error under construction Italy.

22.07 The third set begins.

22.03 Second set controlled by Italy by Fefè De Giorni which therefore has an impact.

25-21 Mattia Bottolo closes the second set.

24-21 Asparuhov cancels the first.

24-20 Service error Bulgaria, 4 set-point Italy.

23-20 Romanò is wrong in the service.

23-19 Bulgarian error under construction.

22-19 Bulgaria is also wrong.

21-19 Error in the Italy service.

21-18 ACE OF CANESCHI!

20-18 Romanò finds the hands out of the wall.

19-18 Error in the Italy service.

19-17 Bottolo finds the hands of the wall.

Time out that comes from the Italy bench.

18-17 Dimitrov with the diagonal against Porro, Bulgaria at -1.

17-15 Italy is also wrong.

17-14 Dimitrov service error.

16-14 Bulgarian wall on Bottolo.

16-13 Romanò finds the hands out of the wall.

15-13 Wall of Asparuhov on Romanò.

15-12 Error in the Italy service.

15-11 Rinaldi bags in the hands of the wall.

14-11 Error under construction Bulgaria, Italy break.

13-11 Courtesy cleans under the net after Romanò’s powerful service.

12-11 Rinaldi’s diagonal.

11-11 Penchev bags into the blue wall.

11-10 Karyagin’s error in lob.

10-10 Diagonal attack by Penchev.

10-9 Pallonetto di Romanò on which Dimitrov arrives late.

9-9 Bulgarian wall on Bottolo’s pipe.

9-8 Dimitrov attack from the second line.

9-7 Dimitrov’s mistake.

8-7 Primo tempo di Grozdanov.

8-6 COURTESY ACE!

7-6 Bulgaria service error.

6-6 Ace from Dimitrov.

6-5 Karyagin trova le mani del muro.

6-4 Diagonal in Bottolo’s dribble to mock the free Bulgarian.

5-4 Courtesy first half.

4-4 Attack by Dimitrov.

4-3 Bulgaria is also wrong.

3-3 Error in the Italy service.

3-2 Rinaldi finds the hands of the wall.

2-2 Kolev’s first half.

2-1 Romanò finds the hands out of the Bulgarian wall.

1-1 La diagonale di Penchev.

1-0 Error under construction Bulgaria.

21.37 The second set begins.

21.33 Bulgaria therefore wins a hard-fought first set in Cavalese.

23-25 ​​Romanò’s mistake, the first set is from Bulgaria.

23-24 Seganov finds the hands out of the wall, set point Bulgaria.

23-23 Dimitrov is wrong in serving.

22-23 Error under construction Italy.

22-22 Full-arm attack by Dimitrov who falls after damping the wall.

22-21 RINALDI’S ACE!

21-21 Attack by Rinaldi, new parity in the first set.

20-21 Romanò looks for the corner but the ball is long.

20-20 Dimitrov does not find the hands of the block.

19-20 Italy error at the service.

19-19 First half of Sanguinetti.

18-19 Italy is still wrong too.

18-18 Another Bulgarian error in batting.

17-18 Bottolo’s narrow diagonal that ends slightly out.

17-17 Italy is also wrong.

17-16 Bulgaria service error.

16-16 La diagonale di Karyagin.

16-15 Error in the Bulgarian service.

15-15 Primo tempo di Grozdanov.

15-14 First half of Courtesy.

14-14 Bottolo goes long with the pipe.

14-13 Rinaldi finds the hands of the wall.

13-13 Bulgarian wall on Romanò, new parity.

13-12 Italy is also wrong.

13-11 Bulgaria service error.

12-11 Attacco in Karyagin.

12-10 ACE OF BOTTOLO! Break Italy.

11-10 First half of Sanguinetti.

10-10 The parallel of Dimitrov.

10-9 Pipe poorly built by Bulgaria closed by the blue wall, Italy in front.

9-9 ROMANO’! WALLOOOO!!! Parity.

8-9 Romanò finds the hands out of the wall.

7-9 Dimitrov is a guarantee in this phase.

7-8 Bottolo finds the hands out of the wall.

6-8 Dimitrov again after a new save with Porro’s feet.

6-7 Dimitrov’s diagonal.

6-6 Another pipe from Bottolo who finds the point with the lob.

5-6 Karyagin trova le mani del muro.

5-5 Prolonged action closed by a pipe from Bottolo after a save with Porro’s foot.

4-5 Attack by Dimitrov.

4-4 Mattia Bottolo’s touch on the net, equal.

3-4 Bulgaria service error.

2-4 Dimitrov’s parallel.

2-3 Yuri Romanò enters the game.

1-3 Muro Bulgaria on Romanò.

1-2 Seganov cleans up under the net after the Bulgarian block on Bottolo.

1-1 La diagonale di Penchev.

1-0 Bulgaria service error.

YES PART!

20.55 The presentation of the teams is underway.

20.50 It will therefore be a sort of final, since Konstantinov’s Bulgaria also prevailed over Holland, 3-1 in the opening match of this friendly tournament.

20.45 Teams that are completing the warm-up, there is a quarter of an hour left before the first ball of the match is lifted.

20.40 The DHL Test Match Tournament ends in Cavalese with Fefè De Giorgi’s Azzurri looking for the second victory out of two after last night’s victory against the Netherlands.

Good evening friends of OA Sport and welcome to the LIVE LIVE text of Italy-Bulgaria, a match valid for the third and last day of the DHL Test Match Tournament, a friendly tournament scheduled in Cavalese.

After yesterday’s victory with theWhen experimental Italy of Fefè De Giorgi returns to the field in Trentino to close this first phase of preparation for the international season. In front of the 550 spectators flocked to Val di Fiemme the blues prevailed 3-1 (25-17, 25-19, 22-25, 25-17). On the shields they went Yuri Romanoopposite of Piacenza and top-scorer with 17 points and teammate Francis Recine which instead closed at 14.

The Apulian coach has a very young group with only five returning from world success: the opposite Yuri Romanò, the libero Fabio Balaso, the central Leandro Mosca and the spikers Mattia Bottolo and Francesco Recine. On the other hand, there are eight rookies with the senior national team: the setter Paolo Porro (Milan), the spikers Thomas Rinaldi (Modena) e Giulio Magalini (Verona), the opposite Lorenzo Sala (Modena), the power plants Edward Caneschi (Piacenza) and John Sanguinetti (Modena) as well as the free Damiano Catania (Cistern) e Philip Federici (Monza).

OA Sport offers you the LIVE LIVE text of Italy-Bulgaria, third and last day of the DHL Test Match Tournament, a friendly tournament scheduled in Cavalese (Trentino). The first ball of the match will rise at 21.00.

Photo: FIPAV