LIVE Italy-France 13-6, 2023 Water Polo World Cup LIVE: last quarter of the match!

1.13 Del Lungo saves Bouet’s penalty!

1.34 Fontani rejects Cinnamon’s attempt.

2.16 Gooooooooooooooooool, Condemi, rigore di forza, Italy-France 13-6.

3.36 Goooooooooooooooooooool, Fondelli, perfect diagonal on the net, Italy-France 12-6.

4.04 Zivkovic’s shot that ends up on the bottom.

5.09 Gooooooooooooooooool, triple feint and then shot into the net by Fondelli, Italy-France 11-6.

5.36 Cinnamon shot saved by Fontani.

5.59 Gooooooooooooooooooooool, Bruni, beduina perfetta, Italy-France 10-6.

6.12 Goal by Bouet, with a dubious ball in goal, Italy-France 9-6.

6.40 Gooooooooooooool, grande rete di potenza, Di Somma, Italy-France 9-5.

7.55 The last quarter begins, possession for Italy.

The third quarter ends Italy-France 8-5.

0.01 Still pole of Presciutti.

0.58 External pole of Presciutti.

1.37 Goooooooooooooooooooooool, Cinnamon, spectacular net from the perimeter, Italy-France 8-5.

1.47 Fontani rejects a great shot from Echenique.

2.39 Timeout called by Campaign.

2.59 Goooooooooooooooooool, Fondelli, perfect crossing, Italy-France 7-5.

3.34 Wrong pass from Bouet.

4.32 Echenique sends the counter-run shot high.

5.46 Goooooooooooooool, Presciutti, crushed inside the net, Italy-France 6-5.

6.38 Another rejection by Fontani on Di Fulvio.

7.20 Del Lungo decisive save on Marzouki.

7.55 The third quarter begins, possession for France.

The second quarter ends, Italy-France 5-5.

1.28 Gooooooooooooooool, Fondelli, take advantage of the double numerical superiority, Italy-France 5-5.

2.36 Di Somma tries with the left, Fontani responds still present.

2.59 Crousillat penalty goal, Italy-France 4-5.

3.17 Conclusion of Velotto blocked by Fontani.

3.55 Goooooooooooooool, Cinnamon, shot with deflection that deceives the defense, Italy-France 4-4.

4.20 Del Lungo stops Bouet’s attempt.

5.11 Gooooooooooooooooool, beduina perfetta di Marziali, Italy-France 3-4.

5.35 Network with a detour from Marzouki, Italy-France 2-4.

6.22 Fontani rejects a safe shot from Di Fulvio.

6.42 Presciutti’s shot blocked by the French defense.

7.30 Flying conclusion out of Presciutti.

The second quarter begins, possession for Italy

The first quarter ends Italy-France 2-3.

0.04 Crousillat goal, fake and shoot from distance, Italy-France 2-3.

0.26 Left by Di Somma which is rejected by Fontani.

1.44 Gooooooooooooooooool, Velotto deceives everyone with a direct conclusion at the near post, Italy-France 2-2.

2.10 Khasz network, take advantage of a blue distraction, Italy-France 1-2.

2.18 Del Lungo surpasses himself on Marzouki’s conclusion.

2.52 Goooooooooool, Di Somma, perfect penalty, Italy-France 1-1.

3.26 Palo di Fondelli after a good choral action.

4.20 Fontani blocks Di Fulvio’s diagonal.

5.32 Del Lungo rejects Khasz’s attempt.

6.30 French advantage with Khasz taking advantage of numerical superiority, Italy-France 0-1.

6.55 Del Lungo attentive to Khasz’s conclusion.

7.24 First shot by Echenique which is saved by Fontani.

7.55 The first quarter begins, first possession for Italy.

06.27 National anthems in progress, athletes ready for the challenge.

06.25 These are the French athletes: 1 Dubois, 2 Saudadier, 3 Crousillat, 4 Bouet, 5 Khasz, 6 Vernoux, 7 Zivkoic, 8 Bjorch, 9 Marzouki, 10 Cannone, 11 Van Peperstraete, 12 De Nardi, 13 Fontani.

06.20 The second match will be against Canada, a very physical team that could put Settebello in difficulty.

06.15 The athletes present from Italy: 1 Del Lungo, 2 Di Fulvio, 3 Velotto, 4 Marziali, 5 Fondelli, 6 Cinnamon, 7 Renzuto, 8 Echenique, 9 Presciutti, 10 Bruni, 11 Di Somma, 12 Condemi, 13 Nicosia.

06.10 The team has trained intensely, with five training matches in the last month, two together with Croatia in Rome and three at the World Cup in California.

06.05 Settebello, the vice-champions of the water polo world, are trying to regain the title after winning silver last year in Budapest, only losing on penalties against Spain.

06.00 Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Italy-France, debut at the World Cup for the Settebello.

Hello friends of OA Sport and welcome to the Live Streaming of Italy-France, Men’s Water Polo World Cup 2023, first challenge for the Settebello.

The Italian men’s water polo team, the Settebello, is ready to hit the pool for her debut match against France, after an intense period of preparation in Japan. During the short period of acclimatization, the runners-up world champions began rigorous training, aiming to regain the world title and secure a place at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

In this campaign, the Italians see Spain as their main opponents, having suffered a defeat in the World Cup final. However, the immediate focus is on France, the first major challenge of this tournament.

The key matches will be the quarterfinals and the semifinals, but the team is focused on tomorrow’s match. The possibility of a final against Spain is an attractive thought, repeating the last two world finals.

Match: Italy-France

Event: Water Polo World Cup 2023

Data: 17/07/2023

Ore: 06.30.

Where to see it: Rai 2 o Sky Sport Summer

THE CALLED UP. Athletes: Edoardo Di Somma, Vincenzo Dolce and Vincenzo Renzuto Iodice (AN Brescia), Francesco Condemi (CC Ortigia), Luca Damonte (Ferencvarosi), Giacomo Cannella, Marco Del Lungo, Francesco Di Fulvio, Gonzalo Oscar Echenique, Andrea Fondelli, Nicholas Presciutti and Alessandro Velotto (Pro Recco), Lorenzo Bruni and Gianmarco Nicosia (RN Savona), Luca Marziali (Spandau).

OA Sport offers you the LIVE LIVE of Italy-France, the Water Polo World Cup : real-time news and constant updates. Start at 06:30. Good fun!

Photo: Lapresse.

