LIVE Italy-Serbia 0-2, 2023 Water Polo World Cup LIVE: Settebello contracted at the start

3’23” Lazic receives in the center and scores with a flying deflection. ITALY-SERBIA 0-2. It’s tough, we knew that.

3’33” Expulsion for Presciutti.

4’09” Mitrovic rejects Di Somma’s shot from a tight angle.

4’25” Serbia throws away the superiority without even shooting. Then there is the expulsion of Jaksic.

4’35” Expulsion for Damonte.

4’56” Di Fulvio’s cross, but Italy is not playing as a team in this start.

5’10” Goal from Serbia. Lethal restart, Jaksic punishes the Lungo. ITALY-SERBIA 0-1.

5’26” The Settebello doesn’t even manage to shoot in this action.

5’53” Del Lungo ready for Jaksic’s shot.

6’12” High shot by Echenique after bouncing on the water.

6’38” Rasovic’s shot from distance, deflected by Presciutti.

7’02” Rasovic recovers possession for Serbia.

7’19” A foul also by Ubovic in attack.

7’33” Foul in attack by Bruni. Immediately a suffocating pressing from Serbia.

Di Fulvio wins the first sprint. Possession for Italy.

ITALY-SERBIA STARTED!

9.28 White cap for Settebello, blue for Serbia.

9.27 In 2013 Italy and Serbia gave life to a spectacular world championship final. And the blues prevailed.

9.25 And now the Serbian anthem.

9.24 ANTHEM OF MAMELI!

9.22 The Azzurri in the water today: Del Lungo (goalkeeper), Di Fulvio, Damonte, Marziali, Fondelli, Cinnamon, Velotto, Echenique, Presciutti, Bruni, Di Somma, Dolce and Nicosia (goalkeeper).

9.19 Serbia came ninth at the last European Championships. Coach Stevanovic is trying to rebuild a new winning group after the glories of the recent past. Let’s hope he still needs some time.

9.18 Certainly for Italy, excluding the favorite Spain, it is the worst quarter-final that could happen.

9.16 The star of the team is the champion Jaksic, while Mandic asked not to be called up to the national team this summer.

9.14 Serbia in the preliminary round lost 16-14 with Spain, won on penalties with Montenegro and then strolled with South Africa 30-5. In the round of 16, the Balkans eliminated host Japan 16-10.

9.11 It will no longer be Serbia that won gold in Tokyo 2020, in 2022 (but also in this 2023) it has collected several bangs, it has many rookies. But it is still Serbia. And as such, it’s scary. It’s a bit like Brazil in football.

9.08 Hello friends of OA Sport and welcome to the Live Streaming of Italy-Serbia, a match valid for the quarter-finals of the 2023 Water Polo World Cup.

Hello and welcome to the live text of the match between Italy and Serbia, valid for the quarter-finals of the 2023 Men’s Water Polo World Cup: al Marine Messe Fukuoka Hall B Settebello’s current opponent will be the Balkan selection. Whoever wins today qualifies for the semi-finals, to be played against winner of Greece-Montenegro.

Today the Sandro Campagna’s formation will be made up of thirteen of the fifteen players called up: 1 Marco Del Lungo (captain), 2 Francesco Di Fulvio, 3 Luca Damonte, 4 Luca Marziali, 5 Andrea Fondelli, 6 Giacomo Cannella, 7 Alessandro Velotto, 8 Gonzalo Echenique, 9 Nicholas Presciutti, 10 Lorenzo Bruni, 11 Edoardo Di Somma, 12 Vincenzo Dolce, 13 Gianmarco Nicosia. In tribune Vincenzo Renzuto Iodice and Francesco Condemi.

In the first phase theItaly won Group Bpassing directly to the quarterfinals, while the Serbia, after finishing second behind Spain in Group Dbeat the Japan in the round of 16 to 16-10. It should also be remembered that the finalists of the tournament the first ones will break away two passes up for grabs for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

OA Sport offers you the live text of the match between Italy and Serbia, valid for the quarter-finals of the 2023 men’s water polo World Cup: today, Tuesday 25 July, the match will start at 09.30 Italian time, while our live broadcast will start around 09.10. Have fun with our live text live in real time!

