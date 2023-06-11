Live Parliamentary elections in Montenegro 2023 | Info

Extraordinary parliamentary elections were held in Montenegro today, where 15 lists of parties and coalitions were found, and 542,468 votes were cast.

Preliminary results: PES 25.7 percent, DPS 23, ZBCG 15.7.

The “Europe Now” movement in today’s extraordinary parliamentary elections won 25.8 percent of the vote, according to preliminary data from the Center for Monitoring and Research (CeMI), based on a percentage of the processed sample. The coalition “Together” (DPS-SD-LP-DUA) won 23 percent, “For the future of Montenegro” 15.7 percent, the coalition “Hrabro se broji” Democrats and GP URA 12.4 percent…

Turnout: 305,700 voters exercised their right to vote in today’s extraordinary parliamentary elections, which is 56.4%. In the north of the country, 58.3% of voters voted by 8 p.m., in the central region 59%, and in the south 49.2% of voters.

Which parties and coalitions participated in the elections?

On the ballot the first is the list of the Bosniak Party (BS)whose bearer is BS leader Ervin Ibrahimović. The second is the list of the Croatian citizens’ initiativeled by the head of that party, Adrijan Vuksanović, a the third list of the People’s Movement “Justice for All”led by former Minister of Justice Vladimir Leposavić.

The list of the Socialist People’s Party (SNP) and Demos is in fourth placeand it is headed by SNP president Vladimir Joković, in fifth place is the People’s Coalition consisting of Prava Montenegro, Democratic Christian Movement (DHP), Free Montenegro, Democratic Serbian Party and Movement for Pljevljaand the holder is the leader of DHP, Dejan Vukšić.

The sixth place on the list belongs to the Albanian Allianceand, whose constituents of the Force are the Democratic Alliance, the Democratic Alliance of Montenegro and the civil group Pokret za Tuzi, and the leader of the Force is Genci Nimanbegu. It’s after her movement list Reversal led by former deputy Srđan Perić, followed by the Movement for Changes whose list is carried by the leader of that party, Nebojša Medojević.

In the ninth position is the list “We can”with bearer Dragica Perović Ivanović, on the tenth, the “Together” coalition, which consists of the Democratic Party of Socialists (DPS), the Social Democrats, the Democratic Union of Albanians and the Liberal Party. The holder is the acting president of the DPS, Danijel Živković.

The list of Movement Europe now (PES) is in the 11th positionand it is led by the head of PES, Milojko Spajić. After them follows the list of the Social Democratic Party whose holder is the mayor of Cetinje, Nikola Đurašković, while on the 13th position of the list of the Citizens’ Movement URA and the Democrats, led by the president of the Democrats, Aleksa Bečić.

In 14th place is the list of the coalition “For the Future of Montenegro”, which consists of the New Serbian Democracy, the Democratic People’s Party (DNP) and the Workers’ Party. The holder is the head of the DNP, Milan Knežević. On the 15th place is the list of the Albanian Forum, an alliance whose constituents are the Albanian Alternative (AA), the Democratic Alliance of Albanians and the National Union of Albanians. It is led by the AA leader and the president of Tuzi Municipality, Nik Đeljošaj.

