LIVE Sonego-Rublev 5-7, 0-6, 1-1, Roland Garros 2023 LIVE: second set without history

15-0 Ace!

1-1 Return to Sonego service.

40-0 First winner.

30-0 Sonego forehand error.

15-0 He pushes Rublev straight.

1-0 Winning serve!

40-15 Double foul.

40-0 Another first winner!

30-0 Ace!!

15-0 Sonego also serves in the third set, it can be an advantage if he manages to avoid another break in the opening.

Rublev-Sonego 7-5 6-0! Really a set without history, a 6-0 dictated by many, too many mistakes by Sonego who never gave the impression of playing according to a plan, only of making shots and above all, of being at the mercy of the emotional moment of the match. The shot that is making the difference is certainly Rublev’s reply, with which the Russian is able to immediately take up the field and start hammering with his forehand. According to the writer, Sonego should try to vary the service much more, using fewer flat solutions on which the Russian goes perfectly and perhaps serving more to the body. Very easy said less done, we will see if in this third set he will be able to organize a reaction from the blue to stay alive in this third round match.

A-40 Winning body service.

40-40 Ace.

30-40 Another forehand error by Rublev.

30-30 First winner.

15-30 Ace.

0-30 Straight winning answer Sonego tries to avoid 6-0.

0-15 Rublev’s incredible mistake with the forehand in the open field only to be supported.

5-0 Sonego delivers with the double fault.

30-40 Very heavy forehand in counterattack by Rublev who then pulls another tracer along the backhand line, winning.

30-30 Nice foot passerby played by Sonego.

15-30 Very long forehand by Sonego.

15-15 Serve & volley but is slipped by the narrow backhand loop of the Russian.

15-0 Winning service.

4-0 All easy for Rublev.

40-0 Service and straight.

30-0 Response out of meters with the backhand.

15-0 Usual very tight ribbon that brings out the forehand of the blue.

3-0 Winning backhand response along the line for Rublev who runs away in the second set.

30-40 Reply to Rublev’s goal that surprises Sonego who unfortunately misses the next backhand. Very foul Lorenzo today.

30-30 Crossed straight in Rublev’s open field.

30-15 Service and straight to catch the net, there is no need for a volley.

15-15 excellent before going out.

0-15 The Russian is aggressive with the answer, Sonego is wrong.

2-0 Perfect lob by Rublev who also conquers this point where he seemed cut off from Lorenzo’s narrow forehand response.

40-15 Sonego’s dubious backhand response, referee who says out.

30-15 Service and couple of forehands for Rublev.

15-15 Well, however, Rublev pushes with the forehand.

0-15 Pushes Sonego!! Try to shake.

1-0 There is the break! Sonego’s forehand doesn’t hurt and then Rublev overturns the exchange and picks up another forehand error from the Turin player.

40-A Present in turn by SOnego with the obverse.

40-40 Rublev’s gift!!! He had found an unexpected close backhand response on the first from the blue who defended himself with a crossed back and the Russian put out a backhand looking for the winner when it was enough to keep on court.

30-40 Along the reverse of Sonni who tries to charge.

15-40 Long after Ali Nili’s check Sonego’s backhand, serious mistake.

15-30 Sonego’s short ball on which Rublev once again comes in handy and closes after two smashes.

15-15 At the net, Rublev plays a short backhand volley that is printed on the line.

15-0 Rublev’s backhand stops on the net.

Second set at Sonego service.

Rublev-Sonego 7-5! With the serve, Rublev closes the set.

40-15 Rublev does not tremble, pushes straight and takes stock. “Make a mistake but don’t care” he feels.

30-15 Double foul. This game is not over, especially with Russian.

30-0 Rublev goes down after the straight, along the Sonni lob.

15-0 Along the backhand of Sonego who defended himself very well.

6-5 Rublev’s perhaps even fortunate close response, the exchange restarts and the Russian “kills” with the forehand.

30-40 Sonego’s serve & volley but forehand volley that stops in the net. This is a terrible mistake.

30-30 Impressive crossed forehand of the Russian!

30-15 Another first to come out victorious.

15-15 Very deep backhand response.

15-0 Winning serve!

5-5 Another backhand error and then it’s back to serving!! That first point is crucial! Rublev nervous now.

15-40 The blue had the opportunity but good Rublev to push straight and to accept Sonego’s mistake.

0-40 Puts this straight too long! Three break points!

0-30 Long backhand!! Tension in the Rublev house!!!

0-15 Great straight from Sonego who immediately puts pressure !!

5-4 Interim game. The Russian will be needed after the field change to close the set.

40-0 First winner.

30-0 Rublev responds very deep but Sonego plays just as long and does not give an easy forehand to the Russian who puts it long.

15-0 Winning service.

5-3 Another first winner!

40-30 Rublev’s bottom pressure who closes with the forehand and loads screaming!

30-30 First winner.

15-30 Bravo Sonego to keep in defense and then to pass straight! What a point!

15-15 Rublev’s definitive straight in the corridor.

15-0 Feet in the field Rublev hammers straight.

4-3 First and super straight inside in.

40-30 Rublev still aggressive backhand of Sonego in the net.

40-15 Splendid net exchange closed by Sonego with a quite fortuitous half-volley. Crowd warming up!

30-15 The Russian enters from the answer and closes straight.

30-0 First winner!

15-0 Aces. The first of the blue.

4-2 Wide backhand response.

40-15 Along the straight just a little

30-15 Backhand error.

30-0 Sonego’s shot ends in the corridor.

15-0 The Russian attacks and closes with a smash.

3-2 Rublev’s great backhand match response but misses a very comfortable volley.

40-30 Big straight along the Sonego line with Rublev expecting the cross.

30-30 Service to the body and straight!

15-30 Straight along the line followed by Sonego on the net, Rublev however had arrived well and squeezes with his backhand.

15-15 Backhand error for the Russian.

0-15 Damped first read by Rublev who closes with the forehand.

3-1 Beautiful backhand on the counterattack, the Russian holds the service.

40-30 Rublev’s free error with the forehand.

40-15 Andrey pushes, SOnego’s forehand into the net.

30-15 Winning service.

15-15 The Russian maneuvers well with the straight Sonego.

0-15 Rublev’s backhand under the net.

Referee telling Sonego he’s getting “long” on his serve in terms of tempo. Lorenzo replies “I know”.

2-1 Service and short ball!

40-15 Well in thrust Lorenzo with the forehand.

30-15 Damping by Rublev simple to manage, forehand by Sonego on the net though.

30-0 Sonego’s excellent service and forehand.

15-0 Backhand response to the net.

2-0 All easy for the Russian in his first round of service.

40-0 Backward attack and open-field volleys, Rublev did well.

30-0 Winning service.

15-0 Damped by Lorenzo but Rublev comes easy and closes with a backhand.

1-0 Along Sonego’s backhand and then an opening break.

30-40 Double foul. It didn’t take!

30-30 Backhand approach and splendid narrow backhand pass by the Russian.

30-15 First winner!

15-15 What a response from Rublev with the backhand, Sonego is very wrong.

15-0 Along the straight of the Russian.

Serving Sonego starts the game.

12.16 The players entered the field, who also started the warm-up dribble.

12.13 Suzanne Lenglen is filling up the field, on the other hand this is one of the most interesting matches of the third round second slam of the season. The public will certainly be able to give Sonego a big hand, considering that he is there‘underdog and in all likelihood the public will take his side, especially if he can pull off spectacular shots from the beginning.

12.10 So here we are! First blue to take the field today for the third round match. A match in which the Turinese is not the favourite, but which could really be played on an equal footing depending on the attitude with which he takes the field and the day in which he finds Rublev.

12.05 Kasatkina-Stearns 6-0 6-1! Now it’s Sonego’s turn.

11.3o Kasatkina-Stearns 6-0 1-0! The Russian is going fast, let’s remember that after this game it will be the turn of Sonego and Rublev.

Good morning friends of Oa Sport who are passionate about tennis and welcome to this new appointment with live broadcasts Live of the Italian players engaged at Roland Garros and with perhaps the most interesting match in the third round between Lorenzo Sonego e Andrey Rublev.

The blue comes to this challenge with a lot of confidence due to the two matches won very brilliantly against Ben Shelton in four and against Hugo Humbert in three partials. We know how Sonego can beat anyone in the day, let alone an emotionally fluctuating player like the Russian Andrey Rublev. Number 7 in seeding, the 97′ class from Moscow beat Laslo Djere and Corentin Moutet in the first two rounds, conceding the second and third sets respectively in the two matches. You precede on an equal one, but the one played in the quarter-finals in Rome in 2021 stands out between the two direct comparisons, won in three sets by Sonni. The other was the final of the ATP 500 in Vienna in 2020 in which the Russian was the winner 6-4 6-4. Given that could be of concern in key Italy is the 6-1 record that Rublev has against Italian players in the slams.

The Italian boasts two round of 16 as his best result in a slam, obtained at Wimbledon 2021 and in Paris in 2020 and wants to treat himself to a not impossible match against Khachanov or Kokkinakis, which would be worth a quarter-final. Rublev this year has obtained, in addition to the unexpected and bombastic title in Monte Carlo, the quarterfinals at the Australian Open, the final in Dubai and little more. The defeat against Lajovic in the Banja Luka 250m final and the one against Hanfmann in Rome, as well as the one against Khachanov in Madrid, stand out in the negative. In short, the occasion seems tempting to continue the journey and to enrich the bulletin board with a very important scalp such as the Russian would be.

All that remains is to wish you a good continuation with the live broadcast Live of the match which will start on the Suzanne Lenglen court after a women’s match between Kasatkina and Stearns, starting at 11.00.

Photo: LaPresse