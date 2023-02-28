It just finished Lazio-Sampdoria, won 1-0 by the biancocelesti. Soon the biancoceleste coach Maurice Sarri he will appear in the press room at the Olimpico to comment on the match. Follow the live on TuttoMercatoweb.com!

The press conference begins:: “Complicated match, also because Sampdoria are alive and healthy. The other complication is that we had half players on the pitch who played in Romania and half who came out of bed, one even having surgery. We put in the third: we missed 6-7 devastating goals. We complicated it ourselves. I didn’t like the first 10-15 minutes of the second half.”

Felipe Anderson played 82 out of 82 games with her on the bench:

“You pointed this out to me. You all know how I feel about him. He’s a player who could have made a devastating career, but he’s been hit and miss. In terms of what he gives in the tactical phase, now he is no longer one ”.

In the first leg, Lazio lost two points in the last minute, today they earned three in the final…

“In terms of attitude, I liked the team. It seems to me that she is meaner and more determined. He is having a positive evolution level of mindset. I also liked the attitude in Europe, in Cluj there were all the conditions to look like shit*. Instead, he played a serious match, not a beautiful one, but a serious one ”.

Lazio have struggled in terms of quality of play in the last few games…

“In Cluj we played on an agricultural field. He played rugby here at the Olimpico on Saturday. It seems to you that it is green and everything is perfect, but it is not and this complicates a lot. I’m interested in ideas, then there are more or less positive periods.

Marcos Antonio no longer plays?

“Because dirty matches are coming out.”

Lazio is 2 points behind Inter and Milan. Did he expect it?

“I wonder where we will be at the end of the year. Now every day the standings change. Now I don’t give it any kind of meaning. We have a very difficult calendar, maybe in a month it won’t be like this anymore to then have opportunities at the end of the season. The team has grown, in terms of interpreting the matches and in terms of the desire to obtain results”.

Luis Alberto said he is playing without the freedom he would like…

“Felipe Anderson, Milinkovic, Immobile, Pedro would also like freedom. I am satisfied with him, he is having a lot of continuity. Today I decided to let him play because he gives us ample guarantees. At one point he changed his way of training. And after 20 days of having this attitude, his performance on the pitch has improved. So he has come true what I told him ”.

