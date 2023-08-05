LIVE Trentino Basket Cup – Italy avoids disaster and wins in overtime

After the clear Chinese success in Cape Verde, it’s time for Poz’s debut for Italy.

In an almost sold out BLM Group Arena, it starts at 20.30 against Ergin Ataman’s Turkey, which does not field Alperen Sengun

Formations

Italy: Spissu, Tonut, Melli, Fontecchio, Ricci, Spagnolo, Caruso, Polonara, Diouf, Visconti, Severini, Procida, Woldentensae, Pajola

Turchia: Hazer, Buyuktuncel, Sanli, Arslan, Saybir, Bitim, Kabaca, Ulubay, Haltali, Ozdemiroglu, Korkmaz, Osmani, Sipahi, Yilmaz, Yurtseven

Quintets

Spissu, Tonut, Fontecchio, Polonara, Melli vs Bitim, Korkmaz, Sipahi, Osmani, Yurtseven

Impressive ease for the Azzurri in putting points on the board. The attack moves well and builds excellent shots, with Fontecchio already in double figures after not even half the period and several forays to the iron, even directly from the basket immediately. The Turks make themselves felt close to the iron with Yurtseve, but are chasing 23-14 after just over half the period. The first entry from the bench is Matteo Spagnolo, then it is the turn of Datome, Severini and Ricci. With the first changes, the production of points drops abruptly, while the rebound bad debt increases. The evening is brightened up by a sensational block in recovery by Tonut on Hazer, but the guests manage to mend up to 25-24.

Italy rearranges the ideas and receives answers from the men who came off the bench, essential to unlock the score. Despite the 3 fouls against him, Severini stays on the pitch and it’s him who hits the triple, Datome follows close behind, then Diouf makes himself heard under the basket, Procida from the line and also Woldetensae from the arc. All useful to build a new draw and go to the break at 49-38 after an excellent defensive action sealed by Diouf.

In view of the choice of 12 for the world championship, it should be noted that Caruso, Visconti and Pajola are the only elements not entered the field.

Complicated start in the third period: after 2’19” and zero points scored, Poz calls timeout with the Turks back at -5 still taking advantage of the internal game and penetrations. After the minute, Italy concedes the second offensive rebound from free throw and is punished from distance by Korkmaz, who then concedes the encore for the first Turkish overtaking at 49-50.After a free throw by Polonara, it is Tonut who runs in transition to deposit the first basket from the field now at the halfway point. Spissu also registers on the scoresheet, with a floater and other runs from the line completed by Melli in the middle are enough to get back on +4.Spanish brings three points by leading the counterattack, while the epilogue of the fraction is once again an excellent defense, this vault of Ricci, still on Korkmaz 61-56

Fontecchio dusts off his three-point shot, never found by the Azzurri in the third fraction, while Yurtseven continues to cause damage in the Italian area (21 points). At 6’50” a bad fall and a lot of pain in the knee for Ozdemiroglu. Ataman’s men suffer the blow: quick 4-0 by Fontecchio and Ricci, then timeout for Turkey at 70-63. Italy defends badly, first conceding an open triple to Ulubay and then again conceding from rebounds from Yurtseven, and from +9 he finds himself only +2 with one minute on the clock.Ulubay misses the overtaking bomb, Arslan (never came on until 3′ from the end) two chances for the tie after Fontecchio’s 1/2. Spissu finds a sensational 0/2 and commits a heavy ingenuity: after the theft of Polonara he tries the triple, misses it and Kabaca puts in the basket of the year, with a baseball throw to full court, it goes incredibly into overtime!

How Turkey forced overtime: Kabaca scores field goal of the year with a full-court baseball pitch #Italbasketpic.twitter.com/bt26xKRiBW — Pianeta_Basket (@PianetaBasketIT) August 4, 2023

Quick 5-0 Turkish with Ulubay and Korkmaz, then finally Spissu from the arc, but Sipahi punishes him from the other side with his back to the basket. After Ricci’s correction it is 80-82. Another hit and put between the Sixers’ full back and Reyer’s point guard, preceding Polonara’s 2/2 which is worth the draw at 85. Melli tows Bitim (Turkish protests), Tonut flies solo to deposit the +2: Ataman timeout at 37.7″. Korkmaz’s support is inaccurate, systematic foul and 1/2 by Tonut. 88-85. Last action for Hazer with 16″: goes to the iron and suffers the fifth foul by Ricci. The young guard makes 1/2, unlike Polonara who scores +4 with a 2/2, but it’s close to another omelette: Bitim scores with a triple flying risking contact with Fontecchio, who could have been worth the add-on for the umpteenth parity. With only 2 tenths left there is no more time: the madness match ends 90-89 for the Azzurri.

To underline the enormous rebounding effort (32-56 Turkey) and the choice of Pozzecco to keep Fontecchio on the bench for almost the entire final phase.

scoreboard

Italy: Fontecchio 21, Melli 9, Tonut 9, Polonara 9, Spissu 8, Severini 7, Spagnolo 7, Ricci 6, Diouf 5, Woldetensae 3, Datome 3, Procida 3, Caruso no, Visconti no, Pajola no

Turchia: Yurtseven 23, Korkmaz 16, Osmani 9, Ulubay 9, Roughly 8, Bitim 8, Sipahi 6, Ozdemiroglu 5, Hazer 3, Saybir 2, Buyuktuncel 0, Sanli 0, Arslan 0, Yilmaz ne, Haltali ne

Tomorrow again at 20.30 against China, while at 18 Turkey-Cape Verde.

