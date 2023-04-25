LIVE Trento-Piacenza, Volleyball Superlega 2023 LIVE: decisive day, the finalists will be decided!

CLICK HERE TO UPDATE LIVE LIVE



17:54 The warm-up phase has officially ended, everything is ready!

17:51 Trento is hunting for a final that has been missing since the 2016-2017 season, Piacenza however, with this new club, has never reached this goal.

17:48 These two teams faced each other 7 times in the season, in 5 cases it was Piacenza who won, including the Italian Cup final.

17:45 In the quarter-finals, Trento instead overcame Monza (3-1) without too many worries and in this semi-final she started strong by winning the first two matches, however inertia now seems to have gone over to the side of the opponents.

17:42 Piacenza, after being down 0-2 in the series, will try to complete the comeback tonight at the BLM Group Arena. Brizard and his companions had already found themselves down 0-2 with Modena in the quarter-finals, but in the end they managed to turn around.

17:39 On this April 25, the two finalists who will play for the Scudetto will be decided, on the one hand Milan against Civitanova, on the other precisely Trento against Piacenza.

17:36 Good evening and welcome to the LIVE LIVE of Trento-Piacenza, a match valid for game-5 of the semifinals of the play-offs of the men’s volleyball SuperLega 2022-2023.

Friends of OA Sport, good evening and welcome to Live broadcast Of Trento-Piacenza, match valid for game-5 of the semifinals of the play-offs of the men’s volleyball SuperLeague 2022-2023. We have finally reached the decisive day, today we will finally discover the two teams that will play for the Scudetto in the final.

Never before has the SuperLega been proving to be as exciting and full of twists as this year, just think that the favorite for the final victory (Perugia) was eliminated in the quarter-finals and that both semi-finals will be decided in game-5. Piacenza, after being down 2-0 in the series, was able to win both game-3 and game-4, taking the challenge to the decisive clash, which will be played tonight at the BLM Group Arena. Trento, thanks to the best placement in the Regular Season, will be able to face the decisive match at home, in front of its own fans who will be the seventh player on the pitch. These two teams faced each other 7 times this season, including the Italian Cup final, on 5 occasions Brizard and his teammates got the better of it. We remind you that the winner of this match will face one between Milan and Civitanova in the final.

