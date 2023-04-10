Neutral fans enjoyed some terrific football at Anfield, while Arsenal and Liverpool supporters were biting their nails until the final whistle.

Source: Profimedia

Liverpool and Arsenal they played a spectacular derby in the 30th round of the Premier League and once again reminded us why the best football in the world is played in England. We saw four goals, a merciless fight, a fight, a terrible pace and most importantly for a good game – charge and drama! Until the last referee’s whistle, it was uncertain and the match could have gone “either way”, however, at the end of the division of points – 2:2 (1:2).

The hero of the game was the goalkeeper of the “gunners” Aaron Ramsdale, who in the end “tore out” two goals – first, a very precisely placed shot by Mohamed Salah in the fourth minute of stoppage time, and then a hundred seconds later, Ibrahim Konate’s attempt practically from the goal line itself. It can be said that Arsenal were ripe to lose at Anfield, but their miracle continues and they still dream of the title….

True, they were leading 2:0 after half an hour of football through Martinelli and Jesus, but their decline lasted almost an hour and it is a miracle that Liverpool did not take advantage of that to achieve a complete turnaround. Salah “started” them in the 42nd minute, and then already in the 52nd he was able to take advantage of the nervousness of the back line. Holding recklessly brought down Zota for the harshest penalty, and the Egyptian shot wide and thus gave Arsenal a second chance to escape. Violent attacks followed, the game was played at a terrific pace, and just when it seemed that Mikel Arteta’s team would survive this too, Roberto Firmino appeared.

The superb penetration of Trent Alexander-Arnold, one of the most responsible for the conceded goals, ended with an even better assist on the second post for “Bobby”, who once again showed that he is a class. Unfortunately for him, this was soon shown by Aaron Ramsdale, one of Arsenal’s best players this season.

After this round, Arsenal remains the leader of the Premier League with 73 points, while Manchester City is at 67 and with a game less. In theory, this means that with a win, they could come within three points of the deficit, and we know that they have missed such opportunities several times this season.