Liverpool changes the entire team | Sport

Klopp can’t win with a team like this and now everything will change.

Source: Profimedia

Liverpool can never lose this season and is constantly in the middle of the table, and Jurgen Klopp has had enough of that. Next season, we will almost certainly not see Reds in the Champions League, and whatever happens by the end of the competition year, we will see big changes at Anfield.

Klopp is not satisfied with the team he has at his disposal and has now presented to the management a plan to cross out as many as 13 footballers already and to completely change the team for the next season.

It was already known that Roberto Firmino that he will not extend his contract and that he will leave the team, and apart from him, it was known from the big names that he was very close to parting with I charge with Keith who was unable to repeat the form from Germany. Except them Arthur Melo who got injured and almost didn’t wear a Liverpool jersey was written off, as was the veteran James Milner and Alex Oxlade Chamberlain who also spent a lot of time hurt.

However, the biggest changes will come in the defense. He decided to completely reconstruct the Klopp back line, so they are on the departure list Joel Matip, Joe Gomez, Konstantinos Tsimiskas, Nathaniel Phillips, Rhys Williams and Sepp van der Bergas well as both backup goalkeepers, an experienced Spaniard Adrijan i Kajomin Keleher who grew up in “Melwood” and who was expected to be a replacement for Alison Becker on the line for a long time.

There is still no talk of reinforcements for the Anfield team, but it is clear that Klopp would like to raise money for reinforcements, primarily in the midfield and defense, by selling and getting rid of the salaries of the aforementioned players. He has already started this season to rely on some new forces, so Stefan Bajčetić is in the plans for next season as well as some new kids like Harvey Elliott and even Kurtis Jones, who has been playing more and more recently.