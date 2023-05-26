Liverpool is not going to the Champions League, announced Mohamed Salah Sport

Liverpool is not going to the Champions League, after six consecutive seasons in the strongest competition. The European champion from 2019 and last season’s finalist did not even manage to take a place in the Top 4 in the Premier League, because Manchester United “clinched” their place in the elite with a 4:1 triumph against Chelsea, and Jurgen Klopp’s team remained outside the elite. England will be represented in the strongest competition by the new-old champion Manchester City, the runner-up and returner Arsenal, as well as Manchester United and Newcastle. “Magpies” last played in the Champions League in the 2002/03 season, the following summer they were kicked out of the qualification by Partizan, in which they have not played since then. Of course, next season they will have a direct place in the group stage.

Mohamed Salah, Liverpool’s hero from previous seasons, was completely emotionally broken after this outcome. “I am absolutely devastated. There is absolutely no excuse for this. We had everything we needed to get into the Champions League next year and we failed. We are Liverpool and qualifying for that competition is the minimum we have to achieve. I’m sorry, but at the moment it is too early for optimistic and inspiring messages. We have betrayed you and us,” the Egyptian wrote.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

