A woman has died after being injured in a shooting at a pub in Wallasey, near Liverpool on Christmas Eve. Three other people injured. A homicide investigation has been launched. The BBC reports it. Merseyside Police said officers were called to the Lighthouse Inn pub just before 1am tonight.

Three men and a woman were injured and taken to hospital with gunshot wounds. She died shortly after admission. According to the first investigations, the shooting took place in a youth nightlife area. And now it’s a manhunt.

Police have called on any witnesses to come forward. “This investigation is in the very early stages and we understand this is a really shocking and devastating incident that happened just before Christmas Day,” a manager said. “We have a number of officers at the village of Wallasey who are conducting a thorough investigation to understand exactly what happened and take immediate action. A woman tragically lost her life at Christmas while several people are hospitalized and our thoughts and condolences go out to the family of the victim. Police say the woman’s next of kin have been informed.