LONDON. Three people were stabbed, and a fourth was injured after being violently pushed to the ground while trying to prevent a burglary attempt in central London. Police confirmed that “we are not treating this as a terrorist attack” as initially feared. According to the reply from the Daily Maileverything would have been triggered by a fight that broke out over the theft of a bicycle.

The stabbing took place at number 22 Bishopsgate, in front of a skyscraper near the Liverpool Street underground station, the heart of the City. Eyewitnesses reported that two thieves aboard electric bicycles attempted to steal a person’s cell phone, but passersby intervened. The two suspects, who are said to be wearing balaclavas, would later attack those who tried to intervene. The three stabbed are hospitalized, but their conditions have not yet been disclosed.