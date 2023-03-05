German folk/rock band Milky Chance premieres “Living In A Haze”, the first song from his next album, with the same name, which will be released on June 9.

The duo formed by childhood friends Clemens Rehbein y Philip DauschMilky Chance, welcome the year with the premiere of “Living In A Haze”, the lead single that will open their next album “Living In A Haze”.

Drawing from an eclectic panel of influences -including reggae-pop alchemists such as Bob Marley, The Police y Sublime; a wide range of global pop icons such as Burna Boy, Stromae y Rosalía– the group is ready to share the idiosyncratic and inventive pop songs that make up their next full-length. Recorded at the Jazzanova Recording Studios in Berlin, the album has numerous collaborators, including help in the production of DECCO, Jonas Holle, Tobias Kuhn, Dennis Neuer and guests like the Malian artist Fatumata Diawara and the Canadian singer Charlotte Cardin.