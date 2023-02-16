Do you think that the woman should move and live with the man, he with her, or is it completely irrelevant?

They say that living together is the best test of love for a couple. Perhaps you yourself received advice from the elders to first try your luck in sharing a living space with someone, and then to decide on the fateful “yes”. However, it is no secret that today many couples get married without this experience. So a man led a discussion on Reddit, when asked the stronger sex for their opinion on living together with a girl.

“Living together with a girl after the wedding? Or what our people would say ‘on the dowry’. I’m interested in your opinion, experiences, good and bad? Since I live in a (big) house, if I may say so, but there are some of us. Father, mother, brother with his children. I know that there won’t be any privacy, and since the girl doesn’t take it upon herself, I know that there will be conflicts of opinion. So, the option of living together, at least in my opinion, immediately falls away,” he wrote and added:

“We have the opportunity to live with her (also an okay house), where only her grandmother lives (a healthy woman, vital, smart in the head, so to speak), so that she doesn’t hear evil. Now, I’m interested in your opinion and experiences, because most people (of the elderly) when she hears the word ‘dowry’, she becomes paranoid, immediately making bad and negative comments and opinions,” his post read.

A hundred comments followed and judging by them, Serbs are not enthusiastic about the idea of ​​a man “moving” to live with a woman. Here’s what they told him:

“I would rather go to the tenants, even if I was hungry, than live in a community with mine or hers. You will never have the privacy you need there. Someone will always interfere in your life. You can’t even argue in peace.”

“I agree, I personally don’t want to be too close to my boyfriend’s/husband’s parents, let alone share the same house”.

“I agree, the only exception I know is that when I was born, my parents lived in a very small apartment with my mother’s grandmother and got along great, no one interfered with anyone, I don’t know how they managed”.

“Brother, rent an apartment and be with your wife alone. Not with relatives, parents, grandmothers, aunts. Do you want to be normal in marriage or to burst like a pumpkin after a month? If you don’t have money for rent, then choose the option where there is as little as possible household. And lock the door”.

“He moves his grandmother to his parents and lives alone in the house with his wife”.

“As far as I can see from the comments below, you haven’t married yet. Be careful, dear, the dowry doesn’t matter. With yours/hers, you need freedom. It doesn’t matter how cool your parents are, you won’t have your freedom again”.

“But why should it be strange or shameful to live with her? What do you (you) care what other people say, it’s not their life. Leave some tradition or whatever, because of that scabby tradition, people suffer in marriages”.

“And what do you care what those older people say? I guess everyone chooses what is more convenient for their life, not what is more convenient to comply with the tradition that other people defined long ago”.

