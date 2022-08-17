Liz Cheney, 56, once an ally of Donald Trump and then his great enemy, will not keep her seat in the House. As all polls predicted, he lost the Republican primary in Wyoming, paying for his war to the tycoon, who cheered on his defeat, first by voting for impeachment and then accepting the position of vice chairman of the House Committee of Inquiry. on the assault on the Capitol on January 6, 2021. About an hour after the polls closed, the result was already clear: the challenger, Harriet Hageman, a lawyer supported by Trump, had an advantage of over thirty points. So Cheney only had to go on stage, where her parents, dad Dick, former vice president of the United States with George W. Bush, and mother and former Second Lady, Lynne Vincent Cheney, were waiting for her.

The Republican made it clear that she would easily win the primary if she chose to side with Trump. “Two years ago – she said – I won with 73 percent of the vote. I could easily repeat myself ». “The path was clear – she added – but I should have recognized Trump’s lies about the 2020 elections. That is a path that I could not and wanted to take”.

Cheney then warned against the risk that America could be overwhelmed by violence: “We cannot – he said – be governed by a horde instigated on social networks”. Then he launched a message that could hint at a possible candidacy in the Republican primary for the 2024 presidency, as a challenger to Trump himself. “The primaries – he added – are over. The real work begins now ». Her supporters cheered and applauded her, even though the general climate was warm. Cheney cited Abraham Lincoln, who had lost the race for the seat in Congress, but “then won the most important election of all,” those for the presidency of the United States.

Trump, of course, is betting on his definitive exit from the scene. “He should be ashamed – he commented on his social platform, Truth – for the bigoted words and the attitude shown towards others”. “Now – he added – he will be able to disappear into the depths of political oblivion where, I am sure, he will be much happier than he is now”.