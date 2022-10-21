Only 44 days in office and he will be able to receive the “pension” as prime minister: the news that Liz Truss, the head of government who has stayed for the shortest time in Downing Street in the history of the United Kingdom, will be able to obtain up to 115 thousand pounds a year of indemnity for the mandate held for a month and a half only. “At a time when one in five officials use the food bank – union leader Mark Serwotka denounced – and 35% have skipped meals because they have no food, it is grotesque that Liz Truss can leave with what is actually a bonus. of 115,000 pounds ”.

«I recognize that I cannot fulfill the mandate for which I was elected by the Conservative Party», were the words with which Truss announced his resignation yesterday, adding that he had spoken «with His Majesty King Charles to inform him. Six weeks. This is how long Truss’s tenure as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom lasted. Previously, the singular “record” belonged to George Canning, who remained in office for 119 days before dying in 1827. The resignation of Truss, former foreign minister and third woman to hold the role of prime minister after conservative Margaret Thatcher and Theresa May, come following the strong internal tensions in the Conservative party, and the criticisms arrived from the opposition. Truss, 46, was overwhelmed by the instability of her economic policy choices.

Shortly after the beginning of his mandate, also marked by the death of Queen Elizabeth which took place shortly after his appointment as prime minister, Truss, with Kwasi Kwarteng who at that time held the position of Chancellor of the Exchequer, tried to introduce the so-called ‘ mini-budget ‘which included £ 45 billion in tax cuts. A move that alerted the markets and sunk the pound. Then came the first backtrack, with the decision to no longer cut the highest rate of income tax. A choice cost the place to Kwarteng, replaced by Jeremy Hunt. Then another U-turn, and the subsequent revision of most of the planned tax cuts. Choices made to “maintain stability”, but which were not enough for Truss to remain in command of the Tory and the government. Now the race to find the successor has begun.