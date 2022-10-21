Home World Liz Truss, anger at the “retirement” as premier after only 44 days: up to 115 thousand pounds a year
World

Liz Truss, anger at the “retirement” as premier after only 44 days: up to 115 thousand pounds a year

by admin
Liz Truss, anger at the “retirement” as premier after only 44 days: up to 115 thousand pounds a year

Only 44 days in office and he will be able to receive the “pension” as prime minister: the news that Liz Truss, the head of government who has stayed for the shortest time in Downing Street in the history of the United Kingdom, will be able to obtain up to 115 thousand pounds a year of indemnity for the mandate held for a month and a half only. “At a time when one in five officials use the food bank – union leader Mark Serwotka denounced – and 35% have skipped meals because they have no food, it is grotesque that Liz Truss can leave with what is actually a bonus. of 115,000 pounds ”.

Britaly, the usual pizza and spaghetti: the Economist angers Italy

mARIA BERLINGUER

«I recognize that I cannot fulfill the mandate for which I was elected by the Conservative Party», were the words with which Truss announced his resignation yesterday, adding that he had spoken «with His Majesty King Charles to inform him. Six weeks. This is how long Truss’s tenure as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom lasted. Previously, the singular “record” belonged to George Canning, who remained in office for 119 days before dying in 1827. The resignation of Truss, former foreign minister and third woman to hold the role of prime minister after conservative Margaret Thatcher and Theresa May, come following the strong internal tensions in the Conservative party, and the criticisms arrived from the opposition. Truss, 46, was overwhelmed by the instability of her economic policy choices.

See also  An Afghan family on the run finds themselves in Modena

Great Britain, Prime Minister Liz Truss: “I resign”

news/liz_truss_rabbia_per_pensioneda_premier_a_dopo_soli_44_giorni_fino_a_115mila_sterline_allanno-12184334/&el=player_ex_12182714″>

Shortly after the beginning of his mandate, also marked by the death of Queen Elizabeth which took place shortly after his appointment as prime minister, Truss, with Kwasi Kwarteng who at that time held the position of Chancellor of the Exchequer, tried to introduce the so-called ‘ mini-budget ‘which included £ 45 billion in tax cuts. A move that alerted the markets and sunk the pound. Then came the first backtrack, with the decision to no longer cut the highest rate of income tax. A choice cost the place to Kwarteng, replaced by Jeremy Hunt. Then another U-turn, and the subsequent revision of most of the planned tax cuts. Choices made to “maintain stability”, but which were not enough for Truss to remain in command of the Tory and the government. Now the race to find the successor has begun.

United Kingdom, Liz Truss resigns and the name of Boris Johnson reappears. Here’s who the Tories are in the race to become prime minister

alessandra rizzo

You may also like

Political dignitaries from many countries continue to congratulate...

Hong Kong censors Batman for an episode about...

Ukrainian Foreign Minister: Will request Israel to provide...

Musk wants to cut Twitter employees by 75%....

The new British Chancellor of the Exchequer took...

The third group interview of the news center...

From 0 to 11:00 on October 20, Ningbo,...

Guangdong representatives, cadres and the masses are hotly...

Ukraine latest news. Zelensky, penalties for Lavrov’s wife...

Join hands to create a better future for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy