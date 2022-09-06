A new chapter opens for the United Kingdom, following the resignation of Boris Johnson: Queen Elizabeth II has appointed Liz Truss as the new British premier. A photo of the meeting, in the setting of the Scottish residence of Balmoral, was released to the media: it will be the only public image of what was a historic but private meeting.



It is the first time that the queen has carried out this task from the summer residence. She has never happened in 70 years of reign, but the medical complications, which over the past year have created problems on her agenda, have forced her to change plans and introduce the novelty. Balmoral is her favorite residence of hers, where she spends her summer holidays every year: sometimes the premiers are invited for short periods but never for official commitments.

Boris Johnson this morning, in resigning in a gray suit and light blue tie, said he was proud of his three years in government. He listed his successes, from Covid to Brexit, reiterated Kiev’s military support against Russia – which, he said, could help Ukraine turn the tide “of the worst war in Europe in 40 years” -, he said. talked about the economic crisis and the decline in unemployment. Then, he took his leave with a cold greeting to the crowd: “That’s all, people!”

Downing Street awaits the new tenant. The new Tory leader, 47, who succeeded Boris Johnson, thus becomes prime minister, the number 15 in the seven decades of Elizabeth’s reign and the 56th in the history of the island since the office was established. In the morning, in a tweet, the account of the British royal family published a series of images depicting Elizabeth in the company of some of the premieres who have followed one another during her reign. «Mrs. Truss – she recalls in the tweet – is the 15th Prime Minister to serve during her Majesty’s reign. The first was Winston Churchill in 1952. ‘ Following this, Anthony Eden, Harold Macmillan, Alec Douglas-Home, Harold Wilson, Edward Heath, James Callaghan, Margaret Thatcher, John Major, Tony Blair, Gordon Brown, David Cameron, Theresa May and Boris Johnson became prime ministers.

In the afternoon, returning to London, Truss will take possession of the Downing Street residence with a short speech and will then begin to formalize the appointments of ministers.