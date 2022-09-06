Boris Johnson and Liz Truss arrived at Balmoral Castle, the Queen’s private residence in Scotland, for the handover to head of government. This was reported by the British media, according to which the outgoing premier and the premier in pectore landed at the Scottish airport of Aberdeen in Aberdeen on two separate planes. It is the first time that the queen “crowns” the new prime minister at Balmoral, and not in London, as has always been the case in history.