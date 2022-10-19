Settled for six weeks, besieged on all sides: Liz Truss is still in the midst of the storm and the real threat is right in the house. “I am a fighter, not a quitter” these are the words full of emphasis with which today, in the House of Commons, the premier firmly replied to the opposition leader, Keir Starmer, who asked how she could remain prime minister after that five of his economic proposals had been miserably quashed by Hunt himself.

But while Truss has shown character, the reaction of his deputies in the hall was not as enthusiastic as hoped. In short, Truss continues to drag behind a party and a parliament that no longer believe in her, or at least not like a month and a half ago. In fact, it is political chaos in Downing Street. At the end of the back and forth with Starmer, Truss said she was “fully committed” to raising pensions in line with inflation. A statement welcomed with surprise and bewilderment because it contradicts, in fact, what your own chancellor had just declared on Monday and that is that you could not ensure such an economic move.

The UK is experiencing severe turmoil under its new leader. Above all, tax-cutting economic reforms and support for paying bills were the reasons that alarmed the markets. According to estimates, very high public spending is probably unsustainable even for the United Kingdom in a period of severe recession in the world economy. For this reason, Truss received strong criticism from the Labor opposition (unsurprisingly), but also from the friendly fire of his own party conservatives. The decision to appoint the 47-year-old Oxford politician for the succession to the highly criticized and eccentric Bojo did not meet the unanimous favor of all parties, generating a strong frondism among the Tories, perhaps more typical of ours than of their politics.

The International Monetary Fund has come to ask for a change of course and Truss’s colleagues have taken advantage of it. There would be about a hundred deputies intending to dethrone the premier.

Hence a gesture that in the world of politics, even the most traditionally polite English one, is unbelievable. Truss found herself having to apologize for what she did, taking responsibility for what happened and saying she was ready to change direction. The most important step was to appoint a new Chancellor of the Exchequer, (the equivalent of our Minister of Economy): Jeremy Hunt, successor of Kwasi Kwarteng, who has become somewhat the scapegoat of the entire public spending plan judged excessive by the markets and the British media.

Hunt proposes tax increases and spending cuts, completely reversing the initial project. The new minister’s plan is being studied, but even if the replacement will allow Truss to continue to lead the party. The basic problem is that there is no full synergy between the premier and the new “finance minister”, and this disconnect could really cost her her place. Truss has changed business lines too many times in too short a period of time.